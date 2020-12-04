Canada’s weekly rig count at 109













Canada averaged 109 active drilling rigs this week according to data from the Canadian Association of Oilwell Drilling Contractors.

Of those rigs, 57 are drilling for oil, 48 are drilling for natural gas, 1 for potash, and 3 for other. Drilling activity by province is 71 in Alberta, 20 in British Columbia, 17 in Saskatchewan, and 1 in Manitoba.

Precision Drilling holds the majority of the Canadian market share with 35 percent, Ensign Drilling with 22 percent, Savanna Drilling with 11 percent, Nabors Drilling with 10 percent, and Horizon Drilling with 9 percent.

