TC Energy declares quarterly dividends for Series 11, 13 and 15 preferred shares













CALGARY, Alberta – TC Energy Corporation (TSX, NYSE: TRP) (TC Energy or the Company) today announced that its Board of Directors (Board) declared quarterly dividends on outstanding Series 11, 13 and 15 Cumulative First Preferred Shares as follows:

For the period up to but excluding February 26, 2021, payable on February 26, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 1, 2021: Series 11 (TRP.PR.G) – $0.2094375 per share Series 13 (TRP.PR.J) – $0.34375 per share Series 15 (TRP.PR.K) – $0.30625 per share



These dividends are designated by TC Energy to be eligible dividends for purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and any similar provincial or territorial legislation. An enhanced dividend tax credit applies to eligible dividends paid to Canadian residents.

Common shares purchased with reinvested cash dividends under TC Energy’s Dividend Reinvestment and Share Purchase Plan (DRP) will be acquired on the Toronto Stock Exchange at 100 per cent of the weighted average purchase price. The DRP is available for dividends payable on TC Energy’s common and preferred shares.

About TC Energy

We are a vital part of everyday life — delivering the energy millions of people rely on to power their lives in a sustainable way. Thanks to a safe, reliable network of natural gas and crude oil pipelines, along with power generation and storage facilities, wherever life happens — we’re there. Guided by our core values of safety, responsibility, collaboration and integrity, our more than 7,500 people make a positive difference in the communities where we operate across Canada, the U.S. and Mexico.

TC Energy’s common shares trade on the Toronto (TSX) and New York (NYSE) stock exchanges under the symbol TRP. To learn more, visit us at TCEnergy.com.