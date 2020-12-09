TransGlobe energy corporation announces director/PDMR shareholdings













AIM & TSX: “TGL” & NASDAQ: “TGA”

CALGARY, Alberta – TransGlobe Energy Corporation (“TransGlobe” or the “Company”) announces that it was notified on December 4, 2020 that Ross Clarkson acquired common shares as follows.

PDMR Date of Acquisition Number of Common Shares Acquired Price Number of Common Shares held following the transaction % of Company’s issued share capital held Ross Clarkson December 4, 2020 4,000 CAD $0.919 1,850,493 2.55 %

The Company also announces that it was notified on December 8, 2020 that on December 4, 7 and 8, 2020 Geoff Probert acquired common shares as follows.

PDMR Date of Acquisition Number of Common Shares Acquired Price Number of Common Shares held following the transaction % of Company’s issued share capital held Geoff Probert December 4, 2020 62,100 US $0.691 62,100 0.1 % December 7, 2020 500 US $0.86 62,600 December 8, 2020 15,000 US $0.846 77,600

The Company also announces that it was notified on December 8, 2020 that Eddie Ok acquired common shares as follows.

PDMR Date of Acquisition Number of Common Shares Acquired Price Number of Common Shares held following the transaction % of Company’s issued share capital held Eddie Ok December 8, 2020 50,000 US $0.84 95,615 0.13 %

Notification of a Transaction pursuant to Article 19(3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

1 Details of PDMR a) Name Ross Clarkson 2 Reason for the notification a) Position / status Director b) Initial notification / amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer a) Name TransGlobe Energy Corporation b) Legal Entity Identifier 549300QMNS6BDY8UUB03 4 Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument Common Shares b) Identification code ISIN for TransGlobe Energy Corporation Ordinary Shares: CA8936621066 c) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of Shares d) Price(s) and volume(s) Price ($ CAD ) Volume $0.92 3,500 $0.915 500 e) Aggregated information – Aggregated volume – 4,000 common shares Aggregated price $0.919 CAD per share f) Date of the transaction December 4, 2020 g) Place of the transaction TSX

1 Details of PDMR a) Name Geoff Probert 2 Reason for the notification a) Position / status Chief Operating Officer b) Initial notification / amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer a) Name TransGlobe Energy Corporation b) Legal Entity Identifier 549300QMNS6BDY8UUB03 4 Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument Common Shares b) Identification code ISIN for TransGlobe Energy Corporation Ordinary Shares: CA8936621066 c) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of Shares d) Price(s) and volume(s) Price ($ US ) Volume December 4, 2020 $0.701 20,000 December 4, 2020 $0.664 2,100 December 4, 2020 $0.694 20,000 December 4, 2020 $0.681 20,000 December 7, 2020 $0.86 500 December 8, 2020 $0.851 5,000 December 8, 2020 $0.844 10,000 e) Aggregated information – Aggregated volume – 77,600 common shares Aggregated price $0.722 US per share f) Date of the transaction December 4, 7 and 8, 2020 g) Place of the transaction NASDAQ

1

1 Details of PDMR a) Name Eddie Ok 2 Reason for the notification a) Position / status Chief Financial Officer b) Initial notification / amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer a) Name TransGlobe Energy Corporation b) Legal Entity Identifier 549300QMNS6BDY8UUB03 4 Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument Common Shares b) Identification code ISIN for TransGlobe Energy Corporation Ordinary Shares: CA8936621066 c) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of Shares d) Price(s) and volume(s) Price ($ US ) Volume $0.84 50,000 e) Aggregated information – Aggregated volume – 50,000 common shares Aggregated price $0.84 US per share f) Date of the transaction December 8, 2020 g) Place of the transaction NASDAQ

About TransGlobe

TransGlobe Energy Corporation is a cash flow focused oil and gas exploration and development company whose current activities are concentrated in the Arab Republic of Egypt and Canada.

For Further information, please contact:

TransGlobe Energy Corporation

Randy Neely, President and CEO

Eddie Ok, CFO +1 403 264 9888

investor.relations@trans-globe.com

http://www.trans-globe.com

or via Tailwind Associates or

FTI Consulting Tailwinds Associates (Investor Relations)

Darren Engels +1 403 618 8035

darren@tailwindassociates.ca

http://www.tailwindassociates.ca FTI Consulting (Financial PR)

Ben Brewerton

Genevieve Ryan +44(0) 20 3727 1000

transglobeenergy@fticonsulting.com Canaccord Genuity (Nomad & Joint-Broker)

Henry Fitzgerald-O’Connor

James Asensio +44(0) 20 7523 8000 Shore Capital (Joint Broker)

Jerry Keen

Toby Gibbs +44(0) 20 7408 409

