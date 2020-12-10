Crew Energy Inc. announces 2021 capital budget and two-year plan to increase production to drive margin expansion

Advisories

Non-IFRS Measures

Certain financial measures referred to in this press release, such as adjusted funds flow or AFF, free adjusted funds flow, EBITDA, net debt, and payout are not prescribed by IFRS. Crew uses these measures to help evaluate its financial and operating performance as well as its liquidity and leverage. These non-IFRS financial measures do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers.

“Adjusted funds flow” or “AFF” – Forecasted AFF presented herein is equivalent to cash flow provided by operating activities, which is an IFRS measure, adding the change in non-cash working capital, decommissioning obligation expenditures, excluding grants, and accretion of deferred financing costs on the senior unsecured notes. The Company considers this metric as a key measure that demonstrate the ability of the Company’s continuing operations to generate the cash flow necessary to maintain production at current levels and fund future growth through capital investment and to service and repay debt. Crew also presents AFF per share in this presentation whereby per share amounts are calculated using fully diluted shares outstanding.

“Free AFF” is calculated by taking adjusted funds flow and subtracting capital expenditures, excluding acquisitions and dispositions. Management believes that free adjusted funds flow provides a useful measure to determine Crew’s ability to improve sustainability and to manage the long-term value of the business.

“EBITDA” is calculated as consolidated net income (loss) before interest and financing expenses, income taxes, depletion, depreciation and amortization, adjusted for certain non-cash, extraordinary and non-recurring items primarily relating to unrealized gains and losses on financial instruments and impairment losses. Crew utilizes EBITDA as a measure of operational performance and cash flow generating capability. EBITDA impacts the level and extent of funding for capital projects investments. This measure is consistent with the EBITDA formula prescribed under the Company’s Credit Facility and allows Crew and others to assess its ability to fund financing expenses, net debt reductions and other obligations.

“Net debt” is defined as outstanding long-term debt and net working capital.

“Payout” is achieved when revenues, less royalties, production and transportation costs are equal to the total capital costs associated with drilling, completing, equipping and tying in a well. Management considers payout an important measure to evaluate its operational performance and capital allocation processes. It demonstrates the return of cash flow and allows the Company to understand how a capital program is funded under different operating scenarios, which helps assess the Company’s ability to generate value

Please refer to Crew’s most recently filed MD&A for additional information relating to Non-IFRS measures including a reconciliation of AFF to its most closely related IFRS measure. The MD&A can be accessed either on Crew’s website at www.crewenergy.com or under the Company’s profile on www.sedar.com.

Supplemental Information Regarding Product Types

This news release includes references to forecast and target average daily production volumes and exit rate production volumes for 2021 and 2022. The following is intended to provide the product type composition for each of the production figures provided herein, where not already disclosed within tables above:

Target Production Volume Breakdown Crude Oil Natural gas liquids Condensate Natural gas Total Range (boe/d) 2021 Annual Average 4% 10% 11% 75% 26,000-28,000 2021 Exit Rate 3% 10% 12% 75% 30,000 2022 Annual Average 3% 10% 12% 75% 31,000-33,000 2022 Exit Rate 3% 9% 11% 77% 33,000

BOE Conversions

Barrel of oil equivalents or BOEs may be misleading, particularly if used in isolation. A BOE conversion ratio of 6 mcf: 1 bbl is based on an energy equivalency conversion method primarily applicable at the burner tip and does not represent a value equivalency at the wellhead. Given that the value ratio based on the current price of crude oil as compared to natural gas is significantly different than the energy equivalency of 6:1, utilizing the 6:1 conversion ratio may be misleading as an indication of value.

Crew is a growth-oriented oil and natural gas producer, committed to pursuing sustainable per share growth through a balanced mix of financially and socially responsible exploration and development complemented by strategic acquisitions. The Company’s operations are primarily focused in the vast Montney resource, situated in northeast British Columbia, and include a large contiguous land base. Greater Septimus along with Groundbirch and the light oil area at Tower in British Columbia offer significant development potential over the long-term. The Company has access to diversified markets with operated infrastructure and access to multiple pipeline egress options. Crew’s common shares are listed for trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”) under the symbol “CR”.29dk2902l