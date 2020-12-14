ExxonMobil announces emission reduction plans; expects to meet 2020 Goals













Greenhouse gas plans consistent with goals of Paris Agreement

Sets 2025 greenhouse gas emission reduction plan: intensity of upstream emissions to drop by 15-20%; methane intensity by 40-50%; flaring intensity by 35-45%

Aims for industry-leading greenhouse gas performance across its businesses by 2030

Plans to eliminate routine flaring by 2030; provide Scope 3 emissions beginning in 2021

Anticipates meeting 2020 methane and flaring reductions

IRVING, Texas – ExxonMobil said today it plans further reductions in greenhouse gas emissions over the next five years to support the goals of the Paris Agreement and anticipates meeting year-end 2020 reductions.

ExxonMobil plans to reduce the intensity of operated upstream greenhouse gas emissions by 15 to 20 percent by 2025, compared to 2016 levels. This will be supported by a 40 to 50 percent decrease in methane intensity, and a 35 to 45 percent decrease in flaring intensity across its global operations. The emission reduction plans, which cover Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions from operated assets, are projected to be consistent with the goals of the Paris Agreement. The company also plans to align with the World Bank’s initiative to eliminate routine flaring by 2030.

“These meaningful near-term emission reductions result from our ongoing business planning process as we work towards industry-leading greenhouse gas performance across all our business lines,” said Darren Woods, chairman and chief executive officer of Exxon Mobil Corporation. “We respect and support society’s ambition to achieve net zero emissions by 2050, and continue to advocate for policies that promote cost-effective, market-based solutions to address the risks of climate change.”

ExxonMobil’s plans will leverage the continued application of operational efficiencies, and ongoing development and deployment of lower-emission technologies.

The plan is the result of several months of detailed analysis and includes input from shareholders.

Other measures include:

Continued investments in lower-emission technologies, such as carbon capture, manufacturing efficiencies, and advanced biofuels

Increased cogeneration capacity at manufacturing facilities

Continued support for sound policies that put a price on carbon

Continued accounting for environmental performance as part of executive compensation.

ExxonMobil will also provide Scope 3 emissions on an annual basis, but notes that reporting of these indirect emissions does not ultimately incentivize reductions by the actual emitters. Meaningful decreases in global greenhouse gas emissions will require changes in society’s energy choices coupled with the development and deployment of affordable lower-emission technologies.

Since 2000, the company has invested more than $10 billion researching, developing and deploying lower-emission technologies, including nearly $3 billion at cogeneration facilities that more efficiently produce electricity and reduce related emissions.

In 2018, ExxonMobil announced plans to achieve by year-end 2020, a 15 percent decrease in methane emissions and a 25 percent reduction in flaring, compared with 2016 levels. The company anticipates meeting both by year end. Detailed emissions performance is reported in annual publications, including the Energy and Carbon Summary.

The company has supported the Paris Agreement from its inception and continues to support U.S. government participation in the framework. ExxonMobil assesses its business strategy and plans against a range of scenarios, including those that meet the objectives of the Paris Agreement, which assume progress in technologies, infrastructure and government policies related to climate change.

The company supported the Oil and Gas Climate Initiative’s announcement to reduce methane and carbon intensity for upstream operations. It also deployed new technologies throughout its operations to reduce flaring and methane emissions, while working to test new technologies to detect and measure fugitive emissions. ExxonMobil publicly supports the regulation of methane from new and existing sources and issued a methane regulatory framework for governments to consider as they draft new policies.

About ExxonMobil

ExxonMobil, one of the largest publicly traded international energy companies, uses technology and innovation to help meet the world’s growing energy needs. ExxonMobil holds an industry-leading inventory of resources, is one of the largest refiners and marketers of petroleum products, and its chemical company is one of the largest in the world. To learn more, visit exxonmobil.com and the Energy Factor.

