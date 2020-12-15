ARC Resources Ltd. confirms quarterly dividend amount of $0.06 per share for January 15, 2021

CALGARY, AB – (TSX: ARX) ARC Resources Ltd. (“ARC”) confirms a quarterly dividend amount of $0.06 per share for January 15, 2021, to shareholders of record on December 31, 2020. The ex-dividend date is December 30, 2020. On December 15, 2020, the trailing 12-month payments to shareholders total $0.34 per share.
ARC is one of Canada’s largest conventional oil and gas companies with an enterprise value of approximately $3 billion. ARC’s common shares trade on the TSX under the symbol ARX.
