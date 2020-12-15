ARC Resources Ltd. confirms quarterly dividend amount of $0.06 per share for January 15, 2021

ARC is one of Canada’s largest conventional oil and gas companies with an enterprise value of approximately $3 billion. ARC’s common shares trade on the TSX under the symbol ARX.

ARC RESOURCES LTD.

For further information about ARC Resources Ltd., please visit ARC’s website at www.arcresources.com or contact Investor Relations:

E-mail: IR@arcresources.com

Telephone: (403) 503-8600

Fax: (403) 509-6427

Toll Free: 1-888-272-4900ARC Resources Ltd.

Suite 1200, 308 – 4th Avenue SW

Calgary, AB T2P 0H7 29dk2902l