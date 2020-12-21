Enbridge to expand storage at Cushing through pending acquisition













Oil Storage Tanks at Cushing, OK

Enbridge Inc on Monday said that it will expand its liquids storage capabilities and connections through an acquisition of a facility from Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. in Cushing, Oklahoma.

The purchase of the facility includes 34 storage tanks for a total storage of approximately 6.6 million barrels, which would take the company’s overall storage capacity at Cushing to approximately 26 million barrels, the company said.

The $132-million-dollar purchase is expected to close in the early part of 2021.

“This acquisition will provide connectivity to new production basins, Oklahoma and the Rockies, and support Enbridge’s strategy for directing barrels to the U.S. Gulf Coast,” the company added. 29dk2902l