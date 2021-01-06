Pembina Pipeline Corporation declares January 2021 common share dividend, quarterly preferred share dividend and announces fourth quarter 2020 results conference call and webcast

For shareholders receiving their common share dividends in U.S. funds, the January 2021 cash dividend is expected to be approximately U.S. $0.1653 per share (before deduction of any applicable Canadian withholding tax) based on a currency exchange rate of 0.7870. The actual U.S. dollar dividend will depend on the Canadian/U.S. dollar exchange rate on the payment date and will be subject to applicable withholding taxes.

Pembina’s Board of Directors also declared quarterly dividends for the Company’s preferred shares, Series 1, 3, 5, 7, 9, 11, 13, 15, 17, 19, 21, 23 and 25. Series 1, 3, 5, 7, 9, 11, 13 and 21 preferred share dividends are payable on March 1, 2021 to shareholders of record on February 1, 2021. Series 15, 17 and 19 preferred share dividends are payable on March 31, 2021 to shareholders of record on March 15, 2021. Series 23 and 25 preferred share dividends are payable on February 16, 2021 to shareholders of record on February 1, 2021.

Series Dividend Amount Preferred Shares, Series 1 (PPL.PR.A) $0.306625 Preferred Shares, Series 3 (PPL.PR.C) $0.279875 Preferred Shares, Series 5 (PPL.PR.E) $0.285813 Preferred Shares, Series 7 (PPL.PR.G) $0.273750 Preferred Shares, Series 9 (PPL.PR.I) $0.268875 Preferred Shares, Series 11 (PPL.PR.K) $0.359375 Preferred Shares, Series 13 (PPL.PR.M) $0.359375 Preferred Shares, Series 15 (PPL.PR.O) $0.279000 Preferred Shares, Series 17 (PPL.PR.Q) $0.301313 Preferred Shares, Series 19 (PPL.PR.S) $0.292750 Preferred Shares, Series 21 (PPL.PF.A) $0.306250 Preferred Shares, Series 23 (PPL.PF.C) $0.328125 Preferred Shares, Series 25 (PPL.PF.E) $0.325000

Confirmation of Record and Payment Date Policy

Pembina pays cash dividends on its common shares in Canadian dollars on a monthly basis to shareholders of record on the 25th calendar day of each month (except for the December record date, which is December 31st), if, as and when determined by the Board of Directors. Should the record date fall on a weekend or a statutory holiday, the effective record date will be the previous business day. The dividend payment date is the 15th calendar day of the month following the record date. Should the payment date fall on a weekend or on a statutory holiday, the business day prior to the weekend or statutory holiday becomes the payment date.

Dividends on the preferred shares Series 1, 3, 5, 7, 9, 11, 13 and 21 are payable on the first calendar day of March, June, September and December in each year, if, as and when declared by the Board of Directors to shareholders of record on the first calendar day of the preceding month, or, if such payment or record date is not a business day, the next succeeding business day after the weekend or statutory holiday. Dividends on the preferred shares Series 15, 17 and 19 are payable on the last calendar day of March, June, September and December in each year, if, as and when declared by the Board of Directors to shareholders of record on the 15th calendar day of the same month, or, if such payment or record date is not a business day, the next succeeding business day after the weekend or statutory holiday. Dividends on the preferred shares Series 23 and 25 are payable on the 15th day of February, May, August and November in each year, if, as and when declared by the Board of Directors to shareholders of record on the last business day of the preceding month, or, if such payment or record date is not a business day, the next succeeding business day after the weekend or statutory holiday.

Conference Call and Webcast Details for Fourth Quarter 2020 Results

Pembina will release its fourth quarter 2020 results on Thursday, February 25, 2021 after markets close. A conference call and webcast have been scheduled for Friday, February 26, 2021, at 8:00 a.m. MT (10:00 a.m. ET) for interested investors, analysts, brokers and media representatives.

The conference call dial-in numbers for Canada and the U.S. are 647-427-7450 or 888-231-8191. A recording of the conference call will be available for replay until March 5, 2021 at 11:59 p.m. ET. To access the replay, please dial either 416-849-0833 or 855-859-2056 and enter the password 9683262.

A live webcast of the conference call can be accessed on Pembina’s website at www.pembina.com under Investor Centre, Presentation & Events, or by entering:

https://produceredition.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1354433&tp_key=5d1cdd55ec in your web browser. Shortly after the call, an audio archive will be posted on the website for a minimum of 90 days.

About Pembina

Calgary-based Pembina Pipeline Corporation is a leading transportation and midstream service provider that has been serving North America’s energy industry for more than 65 years. Pembina owns an integrated system of pipelines that transport various hydrocarbon liquids and natural gas products produced primarily in western Canada. The Company also owns gas gathering and processing facilities; an oil and natural gas liquids infrastructure and logistics business; is growing an export terminals business; and is currently evaluating a petrochemical facility to convert propane into polypropylene. Pembina’s integrated assets and commercial operations along the majority of the hydrocarbon value chain allow it to offer a full spectrum of midstream and marketing services to the energy sector. Pembina is committed to identifying additional opportunities to connect hydrocarbon production to new demand locations through the development of infrastructure that would extend Pembina’s service offering even further along the hydrocarbon value chain. These new developments will contribute to ensuring that hydrocarbons produced in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the other basins where Pembina operates can reach the highest value markets throughout the world.

Pembina is structured into three Divisions: Pipelines Division, Facilities Division and Marketing & New Ventures Division.

Pembina’s common shares trade on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges under PPL and PBA, respectively. For more information, visit www.pembina.com.