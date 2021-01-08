Canada’s rig count up to 170 at start of 2021













Canada averaged 170 active drilling rigs this week according to data from the Canadian Association of Oilwell Drilling Contractors.

Of those rigs, 100 are drilling for oil, 65 are drilling for natural gas, 1 for potash, and 4 for other. Drilling activity by province is 117 in Alberta, 29 in Saskatchewan, 19 in British Columbia, 3 in Manitoba, and 2 in other.

Precision Drilling holds the majority of the Canadian market share with 27 per cent, Nabors Drilling with 16 per cent, Ensign Drilling with 14 per cent, Horizon Drilling with 10 per cent, Savanna Drilling with 7 per cent, Stampede Drilling with 7 per cent, Bonanza Drilling with 7 per cent, and CWC Ironhand Drilling with 6 per cent.

View a full breakdown of Western Canada’s rig activity.