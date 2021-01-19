Private company seeking operating partner for Central Alberta oil pool development













Private company looking for a suitable operating partner in the development of a shallow depth, ~1mmbbl medium gravity oil pool in Central AB. The project includes land, discovery well with over a year of production history, and associated single well battery and gas pipeline tie-in.

Plans include reactivation of the existing well and up to six vertical offset drilling locations. The ideal candidate will be a small, private, financially stable, capable operator with existing operations in the Edmonton region, and able to accept a well transfer on a routine basis.

Please direct inquiries to oilgasresource@gmail.com.