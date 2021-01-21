Cenovus to announce 2021 budget and production forecast













CALGARY, Alberta – Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX: CVE) (NYSE: CVE) will release its planned 2021 capital expenditure and production guidance on Thursday, January 28, 2021.

A conference call and webcast to discuss the budget will be held for the investment community at 9 a.m. MT (11 a.m. ET).

To participate in the webcast, please dial 888-231-8191 (toll-free in North America) or 647-427-7450 (Toronto) approximately 10 minutes prior to the start.

The conference call webcast link will be available at cenovus.com or the following URL: https://produceredition.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1421314&tp_key=f0640a238fom/starthere.jsp?ei=1421314&tp_key=f0640a238f

Cenovus Energy Inc.

Cenovus Energy Inc. is an integrated energy company with oil and natural gas production operations in Canada and the Asia Pacific region, and upgrading, refining, and marketing operations in Canada and the United States. The company is focused on managing its assets in a safe, innovative, and cost-efficient manner, integrating environmental, social, and governance considerations into its business plans. Cenovus shares trade under the symbol CVE and are listed on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges. For more information, visit cenovus.com.

