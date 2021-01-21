Majority female-owned land surveying firm marks significant ESG milestone













Universal Geomatics Solutions Corp. (UGS) is excited to announce that it has recently become a majority female-owned business, after recent share transactions within its existing shareholder group. This is a significant milestone for Environmental and Social Governance (ESG) at UGS. A purpose-driven company, UGS champions best-in-class initiatives in sustainability for industry. Diversity and inclusion are critical to the company’s ongoing success and UGS is proud that its commitment to equal opportunity is now evident within its ownership structure. “One of the first things I noticed when I started working for Universal, was the level of diversity in the boardroom. This company and its ownership team have impressed me over the years with all that they have managed to accomplish, but this is truly momentous.” – Mandy Lunn, VP Strategic Sustainability & Innovations at Universal Geomatics Solutions Corp.

A landmark year for UGS, the company’s progress over the course of 2020 can be attributed to the dedicated contribution of every employee. From the staff’s unparalleled engagement in environmental sustainability and Indigenous inclusion, to flawless execution of the COVID-19 business continuity plan in transitioning to remote work, the team at UGS has come together to enable the company to thrive.

UGS is a high-performance geomatics firm, providing client-focused solutions in land surveying, construction support, mapping, and project management to a variety of industries, including the upstream, midstream, and downstream sectors of the oil and gas industry, since 1986.