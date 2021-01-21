Tourmaline Oil, CNRL, and Spartan Delta were 2020’s top production acquirers













Tourmaline Oil Corp’s acquisition of Jupiter Resources rang in as the top merger/acquisition closed in 2020. The 67,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) production accounts for just under half of the total 176,000 acquired boepd in 2020, as tracked by the BOE Report.

CNRL with 53,000 boepd, and Spartan Delta with 25,000 boepd, account for the second and third highest production acquisitions.

Cona Resources, Tourmaline Oil, and ConocoPhillips account for the three highest total closed deal values in 2020, having total deals of $740M, $660M, and $510M respectively. Tourmaline was involved in three separate acquisitions.



See the interactive dashboard, and more detailed charts by visiting this article on your computer.

Cenovus Energy’s acquisition of Husky closed on Jan. 4, 2021 and outranked all individual 2020 mergers and acquisitions. The acquisition totalled 275,000 boepd for $3.8B.

To learn more about these mergers and acquisitions, see original press releases, and explore more M&A activity, visit the BOE Report’s M&A Database.