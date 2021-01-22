Come check out the BOE Report’s new AER License Transfers page

BOE Report is proud to announce the unveiling of our brand new Alberta Energy Regulator (AER) Licence Transfers page.
This exciting new page has a list of aggregated licence transfer of wells, facilities, and pipelines as they are applied to and decided by AER.
AER Licence Transfers are updated daily from the AER website. Statuses are defined as:
- Approved – Approved by the AER
- Closed – file closed and transfer did not complete
- Withdrawn – company applying withdraws application
- Pending – under AER review