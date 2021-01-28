Enerplus to report fourth quarter and full-year 2020 results & reserves

CALGARY, AB – Enerplus Corporation (“Enerplus” or the “Company”) (TSX: ERF) (NYSE: ERF) will be releasing operating and financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year 2020 prior to market open on Friday, Feb. 19, 2021. A results conference call will be hosted by Enerplus’ President & CEO, Ian C. Dundas, at 9 a.m. MST (11 a.m. ET) to discuss these results. Details of the conference call are noted below.
Fourth Quarter & Full-Year 2020 Results Live Conference Call Details
|
Date:
|
Friday, Feb. 19, 2021
|
Time:
|
9 a.m. MST (11 a.m. ET)
|
Dial-In:
|
1-888-390-0546 (Toll Free)
|
Conference ID:
|
87527222
|
Audiocast:
|
https://produceredition.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1418451&tp_key=a39387ec4a
To ensure timely participation in the conference call, callers are encouraged to dial in 15 minutes prior to the start time to register for the event. A telephone replay will be available for 30 days following the conference call and can be accessed at the following number:
|
Dial-In:
|
1-888-390-0541 (Toll Free)
|
Passcode:
|
527222 #
Electronic copies of our 2020 interim and 2019 year-end MD&A and Financial Statements, along with other public information including investor presentations, are available on our website at www.enerplus.com.
Shareholders may request a hard copy of Enerplus’ complete audited financial statements at any time free of charge. For further information, please contact Investor Relations at 1-800-319-6462 or email investorrelations@enerplus.com.
About Enerplus
Enerplus is an independent North American oil and gas exploration and production company focused on creating long-term value for its shareholders through a disciplined capital allocation strategy and a commitment to safe, responsible operations.
Ian C. Dundas
President & Chief Executive Officer
