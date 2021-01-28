Inter Pipeline announces 2020 year end conference call and webcast

CALGARY, AB – Inter Pipeline Ltd. (“Inter Pipeline”) (TSX: IPL) will announce its year-end and fourth quarter 2020 financial and operating results on February 18, 2021. A conference call and webcast have been scheduled for February 19, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. MT (1:00 p.m. ET) for interested shareholders, analysts, and media representatives.

To participate in the conference call, please dial 1 (888) 231-8191. The conference ID is 5296602. A replay of the conference call will be available until February 26, 2021, by calling 1 (855) 859-2056. The code for the replay is 5296602.

A live audio webcast of the conference call will be accessible on Inter Pipeline’s website at www.interpipeline.com, and a replay of the webcast will be available for approximately 90 days.

Inter Pipeline is a major petroleum transportation and natural gas liquids processing business based in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. Inter Pipeline owns and operates energy infrastructure assets in western Canada and is building the Heartland Petrochemical Complex — Canada's first integrated propane dehydrogenation and polypropylene facility.

