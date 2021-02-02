BOE Report

New oil and gas jobs from BOE Report Jobs

Here are the latest oil and gas job postings courtesy BOE Report Jobs. To search and filter all the latest jobs, visit the BOE Report job board. All job listings are free to post for companies. Sign up to create an account to post jobs; it’s simple and easy to use.

Posting Date Job Title Company Location
Feb. 2 Research Engineer Brunel Calgary
Feb. 1 Business Analyst Vertex Sherwood Park
Feb. 1 Corporate Accountant Vertex Sherwood Park
Feb. 1 Customer Service Senior Represenatative Pembina Calgary
Feb. 1 Pipeline Technician – Rocky Mountain Region TC Energy Stettler
Feb. 1 Regional One-Call Coordinator TC Energy Airdrie
Jan. 29 Project Controls Scheduler TC Energy Calgary
Jan. 29 Management of Change, Technologist TC Energy Calgary
Jan. 28 Project Cost Control – Engineering Support – Administrator Emergy Personnel Inc. Calgary
Jan. 28 Field Technician Roska DBO Slave Lake
Jan. 28 Recruitment Consultant Brunel Saskatoon
Jan. 28 Systems Engineer Brunel North Vancouver
Jan. 28 Manager, Operations Integration & Commissioning TC Energy Calgary
Jan. 28 Senior IT Auditor, Internal Audit TC Energy Calgary
Jan. 27 Material Coordinator Strike Group Projects
Jan. 27 Instrumentation Apprentice – 1st/ 2nd Year Strike Group Fort Saskatchewan
Jan. 27 Instrumentation Technician Apprentice – 3rd/4th Year Strike Group Fort Saskatchewan
Jan. 27 Instrumentation Technician Journeyman Strike Group Fort Saskatchewan