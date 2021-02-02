New oil and gas jobs from BOE Report Jobs

Here are the latest oil and gas job postings courtesy BOE Report Jobs. To search and filter all the latest jobs, visit the BOE Report job board. All job listings are free to post for companies. Sign up to create an account to post jobs; it’s simple and easy to use.
|Posting Date
|Job Title
|Company
|Location
|Feb. 2
|Research Engineer
|Brunel
|Calgary
|Feb. 1
|Business Analyst
|Vertex
|Sherwood Park
|Feb. 1
|Corporate Accountant
|Vertex
|Sherwood Park
|Feb. 1
|Customer Service Senior Represenatative
|Pembina
|Calgary
|Feb. 1
|Pipeline Technician – Rocky Mountain Region
|TC Energy
|Stettler
|Feb. 1
|Regional One-Call Coordinator
|TC Energy
|Airdrie
|Jan. 29
|Project Controls Scheduler
|TC Energy
|Calgary
|Jan. 29
|Management of Change, Technologist
|TC Energy
|Calgary
|Jan. 28
|Project Cost Control – Engineering Support – Administrator
|Emergy Personnel Inc.
|Calgary
|Jan. 28
|Field Technician
|Roska DBO
|Slave Lake
|Jan. 28
|Recruitment Consultant
|Brunel
|Saskatoon
|Jan. 28
|Systems Engineer
|Brunel
|North Vancouver
|Jan. 28
|Manager, Operations Integration & Commissioning
|TC Energy
|Calgary
|Jan. 28
|Senior IT Auditor, Internal Audit
|TC Energy
|Calgary
|Jan. 27
|Material Coordinator
|Strike Group
|Projects
|Jan. 27
|Instrumentation Apprentice – 1st/ 2nd Year
|Strike Group
|Fort Saskatchewan
|Jan. 27
|Instrumentation Technician Apprentice – 3rd/4th Year
|Strike Group
|Fort Saskatchewan
|Jan. 27
|Instrumentation Technician Journeyman
|Strike Group
|Fort Saskatchewan