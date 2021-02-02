Spectrum Process Systems rebrands back to OPSCO – a tribute to 55+ years of process equipment excellence













CALGARY: January 25, 2021 – Spectrum Process Systems Inc. is pleased to announce their rebrand to OPSCO Process Corp, with a new website at opsco.ca.

In 1965, OPSCO (Optimized Process Solutions Co.) opened its doors in Calgary, AB and has since provided 55+ years of industry-leading modular process solutions. Spectrum was founded in 2012 and in 2013 OPSCO and Spectrum combined operations.

We have successfully served over 250 clients and delivered 4000+ projects to date, deploying an integrated execution model with one simple motto – “what is best for the project, every time”. As a committed project partner, OPSCO provides industry-leading solutions to the upstream, midstream, and downstream markets.

“The return to our legacy brand and redesign of our website pay tribute to the strength of our history and highlight our vision for the future,” said Sam Savage, VP of Operations. “Since the day I joined OPSCO in 1979 as a laborer on the shop floor, our commitment to “best-in-class” has provided the foundation for a culture of repeated success for our clients and their projects.”

Founded on the core values of collaboration, transparency, and innovation, we have played a key role in the development of traditional oil and gas markets. With the energy industry facing transformational change, OPSCO will lean on our 55+ years of process equipment experience to embrace and help define the future energy market. We have strategically partnered with leading technology partners across North America to service our clients’ unique needs in traditional and emerging energy markets and deliver solutions with improved capital and operating efficiencies.

“By combining years of industry-leading processing equipment engineering and fabrication experience, with technology partners who have proven track records in exceeding project needs, we are positioned to deliver creative solutions,” said Will Van Den Elzen, Executive VP and General Manager of OPSCO. “We are excited about the future of energy and are committed to developing solutions that help build a better tomorrow. At OPSCO, we believe innovation is critical to the continued success of our industry.”

The OPSCO “Value-Add” Commitment

Our commitment to working with our clients to achieve their strategic and economic goals is reflected in our “value-add” objectives.

Develop strategic supply chain partnerships to create value-add project solutions. Truly collaborate with stakeholders to successfully deliver projects on time and on budget. Engineer client-specific solutions around design parameters utilizing OPSCO’s extensive inventory of engineered designs. Align all stakeholders with a common goal to achieve repeatable success. Design Once, Build Many. Dedicate time up-front for optimization and flexibility to reduce overall

schedules and total installed cost. Pursue opportunities to collaborate and innovate.

For more information:

Business Development Manager

Jason Tansley, P.Eng.

780-668-4330

jtansley@opsco.ca

Or visit our website at www.opsco.ca