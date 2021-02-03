Innovative Well Abandonment – a hydrojet cut and cap company opens location in British Columbia













Edmonton, AB – Innovative Well Abandonment, a leading hydrojet cut and cap company in the oil and gas well abandonment industry, is pleased to announce they have a full-time hydrojet cut and cap well abandonment truck stationed in Fort St. John, B.C.

With the next round of funding for British Columbia’s Dormant Site Reclamation Program coming up shortly, Innovative Well Abandonment is positioned to help on any well abandonment program that requires a cut and cap.

“Innovative Well Abandonment has done a lot of work in British Columbia over the past three winters and will be getting busier over the next couple of years with the funding that has come from the Federal Government,” says Scott Bowes, President of Innovative Well Abandonment. “This was one of the main reasons we decided to add a strategic location in British Columbia.”

Innovative Well Abandonment utilizes the only dual head cutting technology in the industry, allowing faster cut times, resulting in more completed abandonments per day. The dual head cutting technology is especially effective on conductor barrels, which are often found on wells in British Columbia.

For more information, reach out to Scott Bowes at 780-808-1349, Chris Hamilton at 403-630-1243, or visit Innovative Well Abandonment online at www.innovativewa.com.