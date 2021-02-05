Canada’s weekly rig count up 4 to 188













Canada averaged 188 active drilling rigs this week according to data from the Canadian Association of Oilwell Drilling Contractors.

Of those rigs, 112 are drilling for oil, 71 are drilling for natural gas, and 5 for other. Drilling activity by province is 126 in Alberta, 36 in Saskatchewan, 13 in British Columbia, 3 in Manitoba, and 10 in other.

Precision Drilling holds the majority of the Canadian market share with 30 per cent, Ensign Drilling with 18 per cent, Savanna Drilling with 10 per cent, Horizon Drilling with 8 per cent, and Nabors Drilling with 8 per cent.

