Razor Energy Corp. announces interim extension of term loan facility













CALGARY, Alberta – Razor Energy Corp. (“Razor” or the “Company“) (TSXV: RZE) announces that it has secured a further interim extension to its existing non-revolving term loan facility from Alberta Investment Management Corporation (“AIMCo”). The Company has reached an agreement with AIMCo to extend the maturity date from February 5, 2021 to February 16, 2021 in order to complete necessary documents and registrations related to an extension of the facility.

For additional information please contact:

Doug Bailey

President and Chief Executive Officer OR Kevin Braun

Chief Financial Officer Razor Energy Corp.

800, 500-5th Ave SW

Calgary, Alberta T2P 3L5

Telephone: (403) 262-0242

www.razor-energy.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

29dk2902l