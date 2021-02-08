Crew Energy announces year end 2020 reserves highlighted by strong metrics for proved developed producing category

Advisories

Certain financial and operating information included in this press release for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2020, including exploration and development expenditures, acquisitions / dispositions, finding and development costs, finding, development and acquisition costs, recycle ratio and operating netbacks are based on estimated unaudited financial results for the quarter and year then ended, and are subject to the same limitations as discussed under Forward Looking Information set out below. These estimated amounts may change upon the completion of audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2020 and changes could be material.

Information Regarding Disclosure on Oil and Gas Reserves, Operational Information and Non-IFRS Measures

All amounts in this news release are stated in Canadian dollars unless otherwise specified. Our oil and gas reserves statement for the year ended December 31, 2020, which will include complete disclosure of our oil and gas reserves and other oil and gas information in accordance with NI 51-101, will be contained within our Annual Information Form which will be available on our SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com on or before March 31, 2021. The recovery and reserve estimates contained herein are estimates only and there is no guarantee that the estimated reserves will be recovered. In relation to the disclosure of estimates for individual properties or subsets thereof, such estimates may not reflect the same confidence level as estimates of reserves and future net revenue for all properties, due to the effects of aggregation.

This press release contains metrics commonly used in the oil and natural gas industry, such as “recycle ratio”, “finding and development costs”, “finding, development and acquisition costs”, and “reserves replacement”. Each of these metrics are determined by Crew as specifically set forth in this news release. These terms do not have standardized meanings or standardized methods of calculation and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies, and therefore should not be used to make such comparisons. Such metrics have been included to provide readers with additional information to evaluate the Company’s performance however, such metrics are not reliable indicators of future performance and therefore should not be unduly relied upon for investment or other purposes. Recycle Ratio is calculated as operating netback per boe divided by F&D costs on a per boe basis. Reserves Replacement Ratio is calculated as total reserve additions (including acquisitions net of dispositions) divided by annual production. Crew’s annual production averaged 21,955 boe per day. Management uses these metrics for its own performance measurements and to provide readers with measures to compare Crew’s performance over time.

Both F&D and FD&A costs take into account reserves revisions during the year on a per boe basis. The aggregate of the costs incurred in the financial year and changes during that year in estimated FDC may not reflect total F&D costs related to reserves additions for that year. Finding and development costs both including and excluding acquisitions and dispositions have been presented in this press release because acquisitions and dispositions can have a significant impact on our ongoing reserves replacement costs and excluding these amounts could result in an inaccurate portrayal of our cost structure.

This press release contains financial and performance metrics that are not defined in IFRS and do not have standardized meanings or standardized methods of calculation, such as “operating netbacks” and “net capital expenditures”. As such, these terms may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies, and therefore should not be used to make such comparisons. Such metrics have been included herein to provide readers with additional information to evaluate the Company’s performance, however such metrics should not be unduly relied upon. Management uses oil and gas metrics for its own performance measurements and to provide shareholders with measures to compare Crew’s operations over time. Readers are cautioned that the information provided by these metrics, or that can be derived from the metrics presented in this press release, should not be relied upon for investment or other purposes.

With respect to the use of terms used in this press release identified as Non-IFRS Measures, see Non-IFRS Measures contained in Crew’s MD&A for applicable definitions, calculations, rationale for use and, where applicable, reconciliations to the most directly comparable measure under IFRS.

Operating Netbacks

Operating netback equals petroleum and natural gas sales including realized gains and losses on commodity related derivative financial instruments, marketing income, less royalties, net operating costs and transportation costs calculated on a boe basis. Management considers operating netback an important measure to evaluate its operational performance as it demonstrates its field level profitability relative to current commodity prices. The calculation of Crew’s netbacks can be seen under “Operating Netbacks” within the Company’s most recently filed MD&A.

Net Capital Expenditures

Net capital expenditures equals exploration and development expenditures plus property acquisitions or less property dispositions.

Reserves Reconciliation by Product Types

TOTAL PROVED Light/Med

Crude Oil

(mbbls) Heavy Oil

(mbbls) NGL’s

(mbbls) Conventional

Natural Gas

(mmcf) Oil Equivalent

(mboe) December 31, 2019 3,512 3,994 41,120 920,137 201,982 Extensions and Improved Recovery 0 211 0 7 212 Infill Drilling 0 0 0 0 0 Technical Revisions 806 236 2,902 67,901 15,261 Discoveries 0 0 0 0 0 Acquisitions 0 0 0 0 0 Dispositions 0 (50) 0 0 (50) Economic Factors (757) (661) (1,028) (26,615) (6,881) Production (68) (498) (1,703) (34,594) (8,035) December 31, 2020 3,493 3,232 41,291 926,837 202,488

TOTAL PROBABLE Light/Med

Crude Oil

(mbbls) Heavy Oil

(mbbls) NGL’s

(mbbls) Conventional

Natural Gas

(mmcf) Oil Equivalent

(mboe) December 31, 2019 3,794 3,574 43,310 947,488 208,592 Extensions and Improved Recovery 0 109 0 (2) 109 Infill Drilling 0 0 0 0 0 Technical Revisions (1,002) (508) 1,188 (27,005) (4,822) Discoveries 0 0 0 0 0 Acquisitions 0 0 0 0 0 Dispositions 0 (104) 0 0 (104) Economic Factors 692 (1) 565 14,751 3,715 Production 0 0 0 0 0 December 31, 2020 3,484 3,071 45,064 935,232 207,490

TOTAL PROVED PLUS PROBABLE Light/Med

Crude Oil

(mbbls) Heavy Oil

(mbbls) NGL’s

(mbbls) Conventional

Natural Gas

(mmcf) Oil Equivalent

(mboe) December 31, 2019 7,306 7,568 84,430 1,867,626 410,574 Extensions and Improved Recovery 0 320 0 5 321 Infill Drilling 0 0 0 0 0 Technical Revisions (196) (272) 4,090 40,896 10,438 Discoveries 0 0 0 0 0 Acquisitions 0 0 0 0 0 Dispositions 0 (154) 0 0 (154) Economic Factors (64) (662) (462) (11,864) (3,166) Production (68) (498) (1,703) (34,594) (8,035) December 31, 2020 6,977 6,302 86,354 1,862,069 409,978

Crew is a growth-oriented oil and natural gas producer, committed to pursuing sustainable per share growth through a balanced mix of financially and socially responsible exploration and development complemented by strategic acquisitions. The Company's operations are primarily focused in the vast Montney resource, situated in northeast British Columbia, and include a large contiguous land base. Greater Septimus along with Groundbirch and the light oil area at Tower in British Columbia offer significant development potential over the long-term. The Company has access to diversified markets with operated infrastructure and access to multiple pipeline egress options. Crew's common shares are listed for trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") under the symbol "CR".