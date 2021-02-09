Pat’s Off-Road Transport Ltd announces a new division: Elite Pumping Service Ltd













Please note that there’s another option in the oil and gas industry for pumping and cementing service.

Pat’s Off-Road Transport Ltd. has a new division: Elite Pumping Service Ltd. is now available for well cementing, Acid work, pressure testing, fluid pumping, back pressure and specialized downhole tools for fracking and perforating, plug and abandonment squeeze.

With base shops in Weyburn and Kindersley Saskatchewan, Medicine Hat, Red Deer and Grande Prairie to service the oil and gas industry In the three western provinces.

Elite Equipment list

2 C&A pumpers, 1 with slow rate pump, and cement pup trailer

Pressure pumping from 5K units to 15K units

N2 trailer units

2 – 100 ton portable cement Silos

All of our certifications and safety are in place and available on request.

Pat’s Off-Road has built up a fleet of 70 frac fluid heaters in Canada and the US, Plus a network of pick-up sites for used oil, Filter & plastic Recycling service across Alberta and Saskatchewan.

For any inquiries or further information, job quotes, Please contact

Alex Barker. 403-350-5483

Alex.elitepumpingservice@gmail.com

Pat’s Off-Road 403-527-4774