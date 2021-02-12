Universal Geomatics Solutions Corp. announces commitment to the progressive Aboriginal relations program













Calgary, AB – Universal Geomatics Solutions Corp. (UGS) is pleased to announce the commitment to the Progressive Aboriginal Relations (PAR) program.

Established in 2001, the PAR program includes an online management and reporting tool that supports participating companies’ efforts towards progressive improvement in Aboriginal relations, and a certification program that confirms corporate performance in Aboriginal relations at the bronze, silver or gold level.

The PAR Program provides a high level of assurance through the independent, third party verification of company reports on measurable outcomes and initiatives in four performance areas: Leadership Actions, Employment, Business Development, and Community Relations (Engagement and Support).

Greg Boggs, UGS CEO, said, “UGS is privileged to undertake the PAR program with CCAB to improve our company’s commitment to Aboriginal relations. We believe the time has come for all survey firms in Alberta to become PAR certified and invite fellow companies to join the program.”

UGS is a high-performance geomatics firm, providing client-focused solutions in land surveying, construction support, mapping, and project management to a variety of industries, since 1986. A majority female-owned business, UGS is purpose-driven and committed to finding solutions to help maximize sustainability for industry at large.

With industry-leading program development in Indigenous inclusion, diversity, environmental sustainability, and safety, UGS prioritizes a best-in-class workplace for its entire team and pursues innovative initiatives to enhance the beneficial impact of its operations on all stakeholders.