New oil and gas jobs from BOE Report Jobs

Posting Date Job Title Company Location
Feb. 16 Oil & Gas Operational Accounting Edge Liability Risk Management Regina/Calgary
Feb. 16 Permitting Manager Brunel Vancouver
Feb. 15 Environmental Project Manager Vertex Calgary
Feb. 11 4th Class Power Engineer (Agriculture) Roska DBO Delta
Feb. 11 Remote Gas Field Operator Roska DBO Fort Nelson
Feb. 10 Manager, Network Infrastructure Management Services AltaGas Calgary
Feb. 10 Hydro-Vac Operator Vertex Rycroft