New oil and gas jobs from BOE Report Jobs

Here are the latest oil and gas job postings courtesy BOE Report Jobs. To search and filter all the latest jobs, visit the BOE Report job board. All job listings are free to post for companies. Sign up to create an account to post jobs; it’s simple and easy to use.
|Posting Date
|Job Title
|Company
|Location
|Feb. 16
|Oil & Gas Operational Accounting
|Edge Liability Risk Management
|Regina/Calgary
|Feb. 16
|Permitting Manager
|Brunel
|Vancouver
|Feb. 15
|Environmental Project Manager
|Vertex
|Calgary
|Feb. 11
|4th Class Power Engineer (Agriculture)
|Roska DBO
|Delta
|Feb. 11
|Remote Gas Field Operator
|Roska DBO
|Fort Nelson
|Feb. 10
|Manager, Network Infrastructure Management Services
|AltaGas
|Calgary
|Feb. 10
|Hydro-Vac Operator
|Vertex
|Rycroft