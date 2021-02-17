E3 Metals adds seasoned oil and gas executive to the board

CALGARY, AB – E3 METALS CORP. (TSXV: ETMC) (FSE: OU7A) (OTC: EEMMF) (the “Company” or “E3 Metals”), an emerging lithium developer and leading direct lithium extraction technology innovator, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Kevin Stashin as an Independent Director to its Board, effective today.

Mr. Stashin is an oil and gas executive with over 40 years of industry experience with both junior and major companies, including Devon Canada Corporation, Anderson Exploration, and Petro-Canada. Most recently, he was the CEO of NAL Resources until its recent strategic combination with Whitecap Resources Inc. His expertise includes over 20 years as an executive in various business, technical and management roles including developing strategic direction, organizational effectiveness, reservoir development, new ventures, production, operations, and business development. Kevin and the companies that he has worked for have operated in Alberta and from within the same aquifer as E3 Metals’ Clearwater Lithium Project.

Mr. Stashin also serves as the Chair of the Board of the Petroleum Technology Alliance of Canada (PTAC), sits on the Clean Resources Innovation Board (CRIN), and was a member of the Board of Governors with the Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers (CAPP). He earned a Bachelor of Science in Engineering from McGill University and completed his MBA at the University of Calgary. He is currently a member of APEGA, APEGS, and the Society of Petroleum Engineers.

As part of the Company’s continual maturation, the E3 Metals announces the resignation of Mr. Paul Reinhart from the Board of Directors, effective today, but will remain as an Advisor to the Company. Mr. Reinhart was instrumental in assisting E3 Metals’ public listing in 2017 and has been a key member of the Board over the past nearly 4 years. The Company is extremely grateful for his service and assistance in cultivating E3 Metals.

CEO and Director, Chris Doornbos commented, “The appointment of Kevin Stashin marks a significant transition point as E3 Metals advances the Clearwater Project towards commercialization wherein new skill sets are required to provide guidance, support, and oversight at the Board level. We sincerely thank Mr. Reinhart for being part of E3’s success to this point.” Doornbos added, “We are thrilled to now welcome Mr. Stashin to our Board; Kevin’s expertise will be invaluable as we enter the next phase of E3 Metals.”

“I am thrilled to join the E3 Metals Board and be a part of this exciting venture. The demand for lithium is growing and E3 Metals has positioned itself to help meet that demand. This local diversification could have a substantial impact on the provincial economy and I am pleased to bring my skills from the oil and gas industry to the Company,” commented Kevin Stashin.

Paul Reinhart commented, “I am proud of the accomplishments of the entire E3 team in advancing this project to its next stage of development and believe the added strength of Kevin joining the Board is a testament to the progress we have made. I look forward to continuing to work with E3 Metals as an advisor.”

Additionally, the Company announces that it has granted incentive stock options to purchase a total of 200,000 common shares at an exercise price of $3.80 per share for a period of three years to certain directors and officers in accordance with the provisions of its stock option plan.

About E3 Metals Corp.

E3 Metals is a lithium development Company with 7.0 million tonnes of lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) inferred mineral resources1 in Alberta and an NPV 8% on its Clearwater Lithium Project of USD 1.1 Billion with a 32%1 IRR pre-tax and USD 820 Million with a 27% IRR after-tax. Through the successful scale up its DLE technology towards commercialization, E3 Metals’ goal is to produce high purity, battery grade, lithium products. With a significant lithium resource and innovative technology solutions, E3 Metals has the potential to deliver lithium to market from one of the best jurisdictions in the world. E3 Metals also continues to work with partners at the University of Alberta and at GreenCentre Canada. For more information about E3 Metals, visit http://www.e3metalscorp.com.

