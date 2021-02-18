Caltech Surveys – Grande Prairie market expansion & COO appointed













Caltech Surveys is excited to announce the return of Mike Jung, MBA, to our team. Mike has re-joined Caltech in a newly created position as Chief Operating Officer, assuming leadership of our business operations. Mike led our early pipeline development work in 2014 and has remained connected to the company as a pipeline operations consultant.

We would also like to welcome Jason Attwood, ALS, to the organization as Branch Manager of our new Grande Prairie branch office. Jason has lived and worked in the Grande Prairie market for over 15 years and will play a key role in the development of our Northwest Alberta operations.

In Manitoba, our local team has also been growing. Brendan Wood, MLS, joins Caltech as Branch Manager in Virden. Derek Arthur, MLS, and Craig Rinn are also new to Caltech and will work out of the Virden branch office as Project Managers.

Rounding out the Caltech news for this quarter, Kent Headrick, SLS, P. Surv, completed his professional exams and was granted a Commission as a Saskatchewan Land Surveyor. Kent works out of the Unity, Saskatchewan branch office that services the West Central Saskatchewan area, including Kindersley.

