Canada’s weekly rig count drops 1 to 185













Canada averaged 185 active drilling rigs this week according to data from the Canadian Association of Oilwell Drilling Contractors.

Of those rigs, 24 were moving, 93 are drilling for oil, 66 are drilling for natural gas, and 2 for other (helium, hydrogen, geothermal, or potash). Drilling activity by province is 70% in Alberta, 22% in Saskatchewan, 7% in British Columbia, 1% in Manitoba.

Precision Drilling holds the majority of the Canadian market share with 30 per cent, Ensign Drilling with 16 per cent, Savanna Drilling with 10 per cent, Horizon Drilling with 8 per cent, and Nabors Drilling with 8 per cent.

