Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. – assignment of Canadian working interests













Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (TSXV: FO) has agreed to assign its working interest in three gross producing wells and one gross shut-in well and associated infrastructure in Alberta, Canada to a large Canadian-based company.

These wells have been loss making and have generated minimal revenues to Falcon over the last number of years. Collective revenues for nine months to September 2020 were US$3,000 and the associated costs for the same period were US$6,000. For the 12 months to December 2019 there were revenues of US$5,000 and costs of US$10,000.

Under the terms of the assignment, Falcon has agreed to pay a total of CAD$37,000 to cover its net working interest share of the abandonment and reclamation obligations of the wells and associated infrastructure.