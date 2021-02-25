Kelt provides results of its oil & gas reserves evaluation effective December 31, 2020

This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The use of any of the words “expect”, “anticipate”, “continue”, “estimate”, “forecast”, “objective”, “ongoing”, “may”, “will”, “project”, “should”, “believe”, “plans”, “intends” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information or statements. In particular, this press release contains forward-looking statements pertaining to the following: the forecasted future commodity prices used by Sproule in their evaluation, markets for future gas production, future development capital expenditures, expectations, exploration and development activities and future drilling plans, including future drilling locations, achieving further efficiencies in production additions and FDC expenditures over the upcoming years as Kelt continues to proceed with development and pad drilling. Statements relating to “reserves” or “resources” are deemed to be forward looking statements, as they involve the implied assessment, based on certain estimates and assumptions, that the reserves described exist in the quantities predicted or estimated and that the reserves can be profitably produced in the future.

Although Kelt believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because Kelt cannot give any assurance that they will prove to be correct. Kelt has made assumptions regarding, but not limited to: existing production sales contracts remaining in place, future commodity prices, timing and amount of capital expenditures, future production expenses, future cash flow, future debt levels and future production volumes. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. These include, but are not limited to, the risks associated with the oil and gas industry in general (e.g., operational risks in development, exploration and production; delays or changes in plans with respect to exploration or development projects or capital expenditures; the uncertainty of reserve estimates; the uncertainty of estimates and projections relating to production, costs and expenses; failure to obtain necessary regulatory approvals for planned operations; health, safety and environmental risks; uncertainties resulting from potential delays or changes in plans with respect to exploration or development projects or capital expenditures; volatility of commodity prices, currency exchange rate fluctuations; imprecision of reserve estimates; and competition from other explorers) as well as general economic conditions, stock market volatility; and the ability to access sufficient capital. We caution that the foregoing list of risks and uncertainties is not exhaustive.

In addition, the reader is cautioned that historical results are not necessarily indicative of future performance. The forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date hereof and the Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise unless expressly required by applicable securities laws.

There are numerous uncertainties inherent in estimating quantities of oil, natural gas and NGLs reserves and the future net revenue attributed to such reserves, including many factors beyond the control of Kelt. The reserves and associated future net revenue information set forth in this press release are estimates only. In general, estimates of economically recoverable oil, natural gas and NGLs reserves and the future net revenue therefrom are based upon a number of variable factors and assumptions, such as historical production from the properties, production rates, ultimate reserves recovery, the timing and amount of capital expenditures, marketability of oil, natural gas and NGLs, royalty rates, the assumed effects of regulation by governmental agencies and future operating costs, all of which may vary materially from actual results. For these reasons, estimates of the economically recoverable oil, natural gas and NGLs reserves attributable to any particular group of properties, the classification of such reserves based on risk of recovery and estimates of future net revenue associated with reserves prepared by different engineers, or by the same engineer at different times, may vary. Kelt’s actual production, revenue, taxes and development and operating expenditures with respect to its reserves will vary from estimates thereof and such variations could be material. It should not be assumed that the undiscounted or discounted net present value of future net revenue attributable to the Corporation’s reserves estimated by the Corporation’s independent qualified reserves evaluators represent the fair market value of those reserves. There is no assurance that the forecast prices and costs assumptions will be attained and variances could be material. Actual oil, natural gas and NGLs reserves may be greater than or less than the estimates provided herein and variances could be material. With respect to the disclosure of reserves contained herein relating to portions of Kelt’s properties, the estimates of reserves and future net revenue for individual properties may not reflect the same confidence level as estimates of reserves and future net revenue for all properties, due to the effects of aggregation. In this press release, unless otherwise stated all references to “reserves” are to Kelt’s gross company reserves before deduction of royalties and without including and royalty interests of Kelt.

Certain information set out herein is “financial outlook” within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The purpose of this financial outlook is to provide readers with disclosure regarding Kelt’s reasonable expectations as to the anticipated results of its proposed business activities. Readers are cautioned that this financial outlook may not be appropriate for other purposes.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND OTHER KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS

This press release contains certain financial measures, as described below, which do not have standardized meanings prescribed by GAAP. In addition, this press release contains other key performance indicators (“KPI”), financial and non-financial, that do not have standardized meanings under the applicable securities legislation. As these non-GAAP financial measures and KPI are commonly used in the oil and gas industry, the Company believes that their inclusion is useful to investors. The reader is cautioned that these amounts may not be directly comparable to measures for other companies where similar terminology is used.

“Net bank debt (surplus)” is equal to “bank debt”, net of “working capital deficit (surplus)”. Working capital deficit (surplus) excludes current bank debt, current convertible debentures, and assets and liabilities held for sale. “Net bank debt (surplus)” is calculated by adding the working capital deficit (surplus) to bank debt. The Company uses a “net bank debt (surplus) and working capital deficit (surplus) to annualized quarterly adjusted funds from operations ratio” and a as a benchmark on which management monitors the Company’s capital structure and short-term financing requirements. Management believes that this ratio, as well as the Company’s “net bank debt (surplus)”, provides investors with information to understand the Company’s liquidity risk. The “net bank debt (surplus) and working capital deficit (surplus) to annualized quarterly adjusted funds from operations ratio” is also indicative of the “net debt (surplus) to cash flow” calculation used to determine the applicable margin for a quarter under the Company’s Credit Facility agreement (though the calculation may not always be a precise match, it is representative).

“Operating income” is calculated by deducting royalties, production expenses and transportation expenses from petroleum and natural gas (“P&NG”) revenue, net of the cost of purchases and after realized gains or losses on associated financial instruments. The Company refers to operating income expressed per unit of production as an “operating netback”. Management believes that operating netback ($ per BOE) is a key industry benchmark and is a useful measure of operating performance which assists management and investors in assessing Kelt’s profitability”.

“Adjusted funds from operations” is calculated as cash provided by operating activities before changes in non-cash operating working capital and adding back (if applicable): transaction costs associated with acquisitions and dispositions, provisions for potential credit losses, and settlement of decommissioning obligations. Adjusted funds from operations per common share is calculated on a consistent basis with profit (loss) per common share, using basic and diluted weighted average common shares as determined in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted funds from operations, annualized quarterly adjusted funds from operations, and operating income are Non-GAAP measures used by management as a key measure to assess the ability of the Company to fund operating activities, capital expenditures and the repayment of debt however; it is not intended to be viewed as an alternative to cash provided by operating activities, profit or other measures of financial performance calculated in accordance with GAAP.

“Finding, development, acquisition and disposition” (“FDA&D”) cost is the sum of capital expenditures incurred in the period, less proceeds from the disposition of assets during the period and the change in future development capital (“FDC”) required to develop reserves. FDA&D cost per BOE is determined by dividing current period net reserve additions into the corresponding period’s FDA&D cost. Readers are cautioned that the aggregate of capital expenditures incurred in the year, comprised of exploration and development costs and acquisition costs, and proceeds from the disposition of assets, and the change in estimated FDC generally will not reflect total FDA&D costs related to net reserve additions in the year.

“Recycle ratio” is a measure for evaluating the effectiveness of a company’s re-investment program. The ratio measures the efficiency of capital investment by comparing the operating netback per BOE to FDA&D cost per BOE.

“Net asset value per share” is calculated by adding the net present value of P&NG reserves, undeveloped land value and proceeds from exercise of stock options, less the net present value of decommissioning obligations and net bank debt, and dividing by the diluted number of common shares outstanding. The calculation of proceeds from exercise of stock options and the diluted number of common shares outstanding only include stock options that are “in-the-money” based on the closing price of KEL common shares as at the calculation date. All outstanding RSUs are included in diluted common shares outstanding.

UNAUDITED INFORMATION

All financial and operating information in this press release for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2020, such as FDA&D costs, recycle ratio, working capital surplus, capital expenditures, production and operating netback is based on unaudited estimated results and have not been reviewed by the Corporation’s auditors. These estimates are subject to change upon completion of audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2020, and changes could be material. Kelt anticipates filing its audited financial statements and related management’s discussion and analysis for the year ended December 31, 2020 on SEDAR on March 11, 2021.

MEASUREMENTS AND ABBREVIATIONS

All dollar amounts are referenced in thousands of Canadian dollars, except when noted otherwise. This press release contains various references to the abbreviation BOE which means barrels of oil equivalent. Where amounts are expressed on a BOE basis, natural gas volumes have been converted to oil equivalence at six thousand cubic feet per barrel and sulphur volumes have been converted to oil equivalence at 0.6 long tons per barrel. The term BOE may be misleading, particularly if used in isolation. A BOE conversion ratio of six thousand cubic feet per barrel is based on an energy equivalency conversion method primarily applicable at the burner tip and does not represent a value equivalency at the wellhead and is significantly different than the value ratio based on the current price of crude oil and natural gas. This conversion factor is an industry accepted norm and is not based on either energy content or current prices. Such abbreviation may be misleading, particularly if used in isolation. References to “oil” in this press release include crude oil and field condensate. References to “natural gas liquids” or “NGLs” include pentane, butane, propane, and ethane. References to “gas” in this discussion include natural gas and sulphur.

TSX the Toronto Stock Exchange KEL trading symbol for Kelt Exploration Ltd. on the Toronto Stock Exchange bbls

bbls/d

Mbbls

Mcf

Mcf/d barrels

barrels per day

thousand barrels

thousand cubic feet

thousand cubic feet per day MMcf

MMcfe million cubic feet

million cubic feet equivalent MMcf/d million cubic feet per day MMBtu million British thermal units GJ

Lt gigajoule

long ton BOE

MBOE barrel of oil equivalent

thousand barrels of oil equivalent BOE/d barrel of oil equivalent per day NGLs

C2

C3

C4

C5+

AECO

NYMEX

WTI natural gas liquids

ethane

propane

butane

pentane plus all other heavier natural gas liquids

Alberta Energy Company “C” Meter Station of the NOVA Pipeline System

New York Mercantile Exchange

West Texas Intermediate USD United States dollars CAD

$

$M Canadian dollars

Canadian dollars

thousand dollars GAAP

P&NG Generally Accepted Accounting Principles

petroleum and natural gas FDA&D

FDC

NPV

NPV 10%

BT finding, development, acquisition and disposition

future development capital

net present value

net present value discounted at ten percent

before tax

For further information, please contact:

Kelt Exploration Ltd., Suite 300, 311 – 6th Avenue SW, Calgary, Alberta, Canada T2P 3H2

David J. Wilson, President and Chief Executive Officer (403) 201-5340, or

Sadiq H. Lalani, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer (403) 215-5310.

Or visit our website at www.keltexploration.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/75437

29dk2902l