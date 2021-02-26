BRITT Land & Engagement rebrands to BRITT RADIUS: elevating BRITT’s legacy













Just in time for our 35-year anniversary, we are excited to announce our newest project: our own rebrand and company elevation! Although we have become well known in industry as BRITT Land & Engagement, we look forward to our future as BRITT RADIUS!

In 1986 Ray Ramsay established “Britt Resources Ltd.” during a difficult recession. Grit, determination and an unwavering pursuit to reimagine what is possible, has gotten us to where we are today.

What is now BRITT RADIUS, has evolved from a one-man land services company to being the leader in managing all aspects of non-technical risks in Western Canada.

Today, Brittney Ramsay is BRITT RADIUS’ bold CEO, Breanne Ramsay is our wise CFO and Dayna Morgan is our fearless COO. Under the stewardship of these three powerful women, BRITT RADIUS has been transformed into an award-winning, second-generation family business. A conscious business that is proudly women-owned and operated.

Along with our talented strategic team at LeapZone Strategies, we took the challenge and opportunity last year to look at our own business and brand under a microscope.

Over the last 35 years, we, as a business and as business leaders, have grown and so has our brand. Seeing where we could elevate, be bolder, and continue to push harder and further than ever before, made us realize our business had evolved and shifted over the years; however, our brand had not. Reflecting on this made one thing clear: it was time to embrace the change that had already been occurring. With that in mind, we knew we needed to rebrand and add additional service solutions in order to continue building on the solid work we have delivered for years.

We care about the impact we have, and we love the current legacy and impact we have built with our company. We kept BRITT in our new name because of its legacy, brand recognition, and the love associated with it. We chose to add RADIUS as it encompasses everything we want to continue to build and achieve, in addition to the positive impact we have on our team, company, and beyond.

Merriam-Webster defines RADIUS as “a straight line from the center to the circumference of a circle.” The interesting thing about a circle is that in order to make it larger and have a bigger impact all you need to do is increase its radius. This is how we want you to think of BRITT RADIUS as a company, if you want to go big, do more, and have a bigger positive impact, you need to add us to the equation. There is a ripple effect from interacting with us, whether as a client, stakeholder, or community member. Who we are as a company, extends from the center of our very core as business owners, leaders, and team members beyond BRITT RADIUS’ walls.

Looking at our brand was only half of the equation. Although we’ve become known for our Land and Engagement work, we know there are service offerings that we currently provide, but we aren’t necessarily known for. An expansion of our service solutions gave us the opportunity to include Land and Engagement, as well as highlight Compliance, Environmental, Talent Resourcing, and Project Management.

At BRITT RADIUS we have a powerful and dynamic team that is evolving and redefining the way people live and organizations operate. Leaders and technical experts in our field, our executive and management team is comprised of strong influential leaders who are advocates of entrepreneurship, women in leadership, family business, and the new way of doing business.

As a ridiculously talented consulting services firm, we help organizations achieve compliance and acceptance for projects that impact people and land. We specialize in navigating complexities in working with the public, stakeholders, Indigenous communities, regulatory frameworks and access to land. These make up the #1 hurdle facing projects today: non-technical risks. The ways which companies conduct business continues to evolve with increased social, political, compliance and operational demands. BRITT RADIUS’ service solutions, Fit-For-Purpose Blueprint, and view of constraints or risks as opportunities, gives our clients a tremendous advantage for success in getting projects across the finish line achieving compliance and acceptance.

To learn more about BRITT RADIUS, our work, our award-winning team, our speaking and our impact, or to learn more about how we can help you on your next project, please visit www.brittradius.com or email: info@brittradius.com. Our resources are spread throughout Western Canada with offices in Calgary, Stony Plain, Grande Prairie and Fort St John.