Canada’s weekly rig count drops 8 to 177













Canada averaged 177 active drilling rigs this week according to data from the Canadian Association of Oilwell Drilling Contractors.

Of those rigs, 103 are drilling for oil, 70 are drilling for natural gas, 2 for other (helium, hydrogen, geothermal, or potash), and 2 are moving. Drilling activity by province is 116 in Alberta, 36 in Saskatchewan, 8 in British Columbia, 2 in Manitoba, and 15 in other.

Precision Drilling holds the majority of the Canadian market share with 30 per cent, Ensign Drilling with 16 per cent, Savanna Drilling with 11 per cent, Horizon Drilling with 9 per cent, Nabors Drilling with 8 per cent, and Stampede Drilling with 6 per cent.

View a full breakdown of Western Canada’s rig activity.