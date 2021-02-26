PSAC statement on Alberta Budget 2021













CALGARY, AB – The Petroleum Services Association of Canada (PSAC) is pleased that the Government of Alberta is focused on measures to address the healthcare challenges of the ongoing pandemic and its impacts on the economy. The budget is also focused on ensuring that Alberta has a competitive advantage for business, capital investment, and jobs to aid in economic recovery and growth.

Elizabeth Aquin, Interim President and CEO of PSAC says, “It is reassuring to hear that the Alberta government is looking to economic recovery and continued diversification. The oil and gas sector is recognized for its bedrock contributions to the economy, innovation, technology development, high-tech careers, and ongoing improved environmental performance. Furthermore, our sector’s expertise will play an important role in the development of other sources of energy like geothermal and hydrogen.”

The oil and natural gas sector in Alberta represents 30 percent of all economic activity, provides 415,000 jobs, supports 20,000 businesses, and has paid over $7.5 billion in royalties and taxes*.

January McKee, Chair of PSAC and President of AMGAS, agreed, saying, “A focus on competitiveness along with advocating for federal policies that will restore investor confidence is crucial for capital investment to fully realize the benefits that our industry can offer. The reduction of corporate taxes and red tape demonstrates that this government understands what is needed.”

“PSAC has appreciated the support for our advocacy for mechanisms to close orphan and inactive wells as well as the government’s support for pipeline infrastructure,” added Aquin. “We look forward to working with the government on sector-specific measures and policies that support this vital sector to ensure we continue to contribute Alberta’s economic recovery and growth.”

The Petroleum Services Association of Canada (PSAC) is the national trade association representing the service, supply and manufacturing sectors within the upstream petroleum industry. PSAC is Working Energy and as the voice of this sector, advocates for its members to enable the continued innovation, technological advancement and in-the-field experience they supply to energy explorers and producers in Canada and internationally, helping to increase efficiency, ensure safety and protect the environment.

For Media enquiries, please contact:

Elizabeth Aquin

Interim President and CEO

Petroleum Services Associaton of Canada

Email: media@psac.ca

Phone: 403.781.7382