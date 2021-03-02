New oil and gas jobs from BOE Report Jobs

Here are the latest oil and gas job postings courtesy BOE Report Jobs. To search and filter all the latest jobs, visit the BOE Report job board. All job listings are free to post for companies. Sign up to create an account to post jobs; it’s simple and easy to use.
|Posting Date
|Job Title
|Company
|Location
|Mar. 2
|Electrical Project Coordinator
|Strike Group
|Calgary
|Mar. 1
|Summer Student – Gordondale
|AltaGas
|Dawson Creek
|Mar. 1
|Summer Student, Relief Operator
|AltaGas
|Gordondale
|Mar. 1
|Project Manager
|Strike Group
|Calgary
|Mar. 1
|I&C Maintenance Technician
|AltaGas
|Blythe
|Mar. 1
|Plant and Field Operator
|Roska DBO
|Fort St. John
|Mar. 1
|Supply Chain Senior Contract Excellence Advisor
|TC Energy
|Calgary
|Mar. 1
|Electrical & Controls Engineer
|TC Energy
|Calgary
|Mar. 1
|Manager, Technical Services
|TC Energy
|Calgary
|Feb. 28
|Technical Support Decommissioning
|Orphan Well Association
|Calgary
|Feb. 26
|Construction Superintendent
|Strike Group
|Bonnyville
|Feb. 26
|Journeyman Pipefitter
|Strike Group
|Bonnyville
|Feb. 26
|Labourer
|Strike Group
|Bonnyville
|Feb. 26
|Light Equipment Operator
|Strike Group
|Bonnyville
|Feb. 26
|Apprentice Pipefitter
|Strike Group
|Bonnyville
|Feb. 26
|Accounts Payable Analyst
|PetroChina Canada
|Calgary
|Feb. 25
|Intermediate Environmental Scientist Reclamation & Remediation
|Vertex
|Blackfoot
|Feb. 25
|Intermediate Environmental Scientists (Assessment & Remediation)
|Vertex
|Sherwood Park
|Feb. 25
|Junior Business Analyst
|Vertex
|Sherwood Park
|Feb. 25
|Lead Operator
|Enercapita Energy
|Whitecourt
|Feb. 25
|Coordinator, Corporate Cost Accounting
|TC Energy
|Calgary
|Feb. 25
|Business Analyst – Safety Practices Programs & Systems
|TC Energy
|Calgary
|Feb. 24
|Lead, Production
|PetroChina Canada
|Fort McMurray
|Feb. 24
|EIC Controls Technician
|TC Energy
|Grande Prairie
|Feb. 23
|Project Administrator
|Strike Group
|Fort Saskatchewan
|Feb. 23
|Production Engineer
|PetroChina Canada
|Calgary
|Feb. 23
|Class 1 Tank Truck Drivers
|Vertex
|Grande Prairie
|Feb. 23
|Senior Cyber Security Analyst
|Pembina
|Calgary