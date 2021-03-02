BOE Report

New oil and gas jobs from BOE Report Jobs

Here are the latest oil and gas job postings courtesy BOE Report Jobs.

Posting Date Job Title Company Location
Mar. 2 Electrical Project Coordinator Strike Group Calgary
Mar. 1 Summer Student – Gordondale AltaGas Dawson Creek
Mar. 1 Summer Student, Relief Operator AltaGas Gordondale
Mar. 1 Project Manager Strike Group Calgary
Mar. 1 I&C Maintenance Technician AltaGas Blythe
Mar. 1 Plant and Field Operator Roska DBO Fort St. John
Mar. 1 Supply Chain Senior Contract Excellence Advisor TC Energy Calgary
Mar. 1 Electrical & Controls Engineer TC Energy Calgary
Mar. 1 Manager, Technical Services TC Energy Calgary
Feb. 28 Technical Support Decommissioning Orphan Well Association Calgary
Feb. 26 Construction Superintendent Strike Group Bonnyville
Feb. 26 Journeyman Pipefitter Strike Group Bonnyville
Feb. 26 Labourer Strike Group Bonnyville
Feb. 26 Light Equipment Operator Strike Group Bonnyville
Feb. 26 Apprentice Pipefitter Strike Group Bonnyville
Feb. 26 Accounts Payable Analyst PetroChina Canada Calgary
Feb. 25 Intermediate Environmental Scientist Reclamation & Remediation Vertex Blackfoot
Feb. 25 Intermediate Environmental Scientists (Assessment & Remediation) Vertex Sherwood Park
Feb. 25 Junior Business Analyst Vertex Sherwood Park
Feb. 25 Lead Operator Enercapita Energy Whitecourt
Feb. 25 Coordinator, Corporate Cost Accounting TC Energy Calgary
Feb. 25 Business Analyst – Safety Practices Programs & Systems TC Energy Calgary
Feb. 24 Lead, Production PetroChina Canada Fort McMurray
Feb. 24 EIC Controls Technician TC Energy Grande Prairie
Feb. 23 Project Administrator Strike Group Fort Saskatchewan
Feb. 23 Production Engineer PetroChina Canada Calgary
Feb. 23 Class 1 Tank Truck Drivers Vertex Grande Prairie
Feb. 23 Senior Cyber Security Analyst Pembina Calgary