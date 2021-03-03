Paramount Resources Ltd. reports 2020 annual results and provides 2021 guidance

Forward-looking Information

Certain statements in this press release constitute forward-looking information under applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking information typically contains statements with words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “will”, “expect”, “plan”, “schedule”, “intend”, “propose”, or similar words suggesting future outcomes or an outlook. Forward-looking information in this press release includes, but is not limited to:

planned capital expenditures for 2021 and the timing and allocation thereof;

forecast sales volumes for 2021 and certain periods within 2021;

forecast free cash flow in 2021;

planned exploration, development and production activities, including the expected timing of completing and bringing new wells on production;

planned abandonment and reclamation expenditures and activities in 2021 and anticipated funding under the ASRP;

planned facility outages and turnarounds;

the potential to realize further reductions in future development costs if actual DCET costs continue to be lower than the costs used by the Company’s independent third-party reserves evaluator in 2020; and

expected GHG reductions associated with controller upgrades.

Such forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions which may prove to be incorrect. Assumptions have been made with respect to the following matters, in addition to any other assumptions identified in this press release:

future natural gas and liquids prices and the potential impact of the COVID-19 pandemic thereon;

the likely impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on operations;

the ability to realize expected cost savings;

royalty rates, taxes and capital, operating, general & administrative and other costs;

foreign currency exchange rates and interest rates;

general business, economic and market conditions;

the ability of Paramount to obtain the required capital to finance its exploration, development and other operations and meet its commitments and financial obligations;

the ability of Paramount to obtain equipment, services, supplies and personnel in a timely manner and at an acceptable cost to carry out its activities;

the ability of Paramount to secure adequate product processing, transportation, fractionation and storage capacity on acceptable terms and the capacity and reliability of facilities;

the ability of Paramount to market its natural gas and liquids successfully to current and new customers;

the ability of Paramount and its industry partners to obtain drilling success (including in respect of anticipated production volumes, reserves additions, liquids yields and resource recoveries) and operational improvements, efficiencies and results consistent with expectations;

the timely receipt of required governmental and regulatory approvals;

the receipt of benefits under government programs;

the application of regulatory requirements respecting abandonment and reclamation; and

anticipated timelines and budgets being met in respect of drilling programs and other operations (including well completions and tie-ins, the construction, commissioning and start-up of new and expanded facilities, including third-party facilities, and facility turnarounds and maintenance).

Statements relating to reserves are also deemed to be forward looking statements, as they involve the implied assessment, based on certain estimates and assumptions, that the reserves described exist in the quantities predicted or estimated and that the reserves can be profitably produced in the future.

Although Paramount believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable based on the information available at the time of this press release, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information as Paramount can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking information is based on expectations, estimates and projections that involve a number of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by Paramount and described in the forward-looking information. The material risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to:

fluctuations in natural gas and liquids prices, including in relation to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic;

changes in capital spending plans and planned exploration and development activities;

changes in foreign currency exchange rates and interest rates;

the uncertainty of estimates and projections relating to future revenue, free cash flow, production, reserve additions, liquids yields (including condensate to natural gas ratios), resource recoveries, royalty rates, taxes and costs and expenses;

the ability to secure adequate product processing, transportation, fractionation, and storage capacity on acceptable terms;

operational risks in exploring for, developing, producing and transporting natural gas and liquids, including the risk of spills, leaks or blowouts;

the ability to obtain equipment, services, supplies and personnel in a timely manner and at an acceptable cost;

potential disruptions, delays or unexpected technical or other difficulties in designing, developing, expanding or operating new, expanded or existing facilities (including third-party facilities);

processing, pipeline, and fractionation infrastructure outages, disruptions and constraints;

risks and uncertainties involving the geology of oil and gas deposits;

the uncertainty of reserves estimates;

general business, economic and market conditions;

the ability to generate sufficient cash flow from operations and obtain financing to fund planned exploration, development and operational activities and meet current and future commitments and obligations (including product processing, transportation, fractionation and similar commitments and obligations);

changes in, or in the interpretation of, laws, regulations or policies (including environmental laws);

the ability to obtain required governmental or regulatory approvals in a timely manner, and to obtain and maintain leases and licenses;

the effects of weather and other factors including wildlife and environmental restrictions which affect field operations and access;

the timing and cost of future abandonment and reclamation obligations and potential liabilities for environmental damage and contamination;

uncertainties regarding aboriginal claims and in maintaining relationships with local populations and other stakeholders;

the outcome of existing and potential lawsuits, insurance claims, regulatory actions, audits and assessments; and

other risks and uncertainties described elsewhere in this document and in Paramount’s other filings with Canadian securities authorities.

The foregoing list of risks is not exhaustive. For more information relating to risks, see the sections titled “Risk Factors” in Paramount’s annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2020, which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The forward-looking information contained in this press release is made as of the date hereof and, except as required by applicable securities law, Paramount undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In this press release, “Adjusted funds flow”, “Netback”, “Free cash flow”, “Net Debt” and “Total Capital Expenditure”, together the “Non-GAAP financial measures”, are used and do not have any standardized meanings as prescribed by International Financial Reporting Standards. Certain comparative figures have been reclassified to conform to the current years’ presentation.

“Adjusted funds flow” refers to cash from operating activities before net changes in non-cash working capital, geological and geophysical expenses, asset retirement obligation settlements, closure costs, transaction and reorganization costs, provision and other and dispute settlements. Adjusted funds flow is used to assist management and investors in measuring the Company’s ability to fund capital programs and meet financial obligations, including the settlement of asset retirement obligations. Asset retirement obligation settlements are excluded from the calculation of adjusted funds flow because such expenditures are not directly linked to the revenue generating activities of the Company. Paramount manages the timing of expenditures related to asset retirement obligation settlements in accordance with regulatory requirements and its overall approach to managing its asset retirement obligations and, as a result, amounts incurred may vary significantly from period to period. Adjusted funds flow is not intended to represent cash from operating activities, net loss or any other GAAP measure and should not be construed as being an alternative to, or more meaningful than, cash flow from operating activities as determined in accordance with IFRS. The following are the calculations of adjusted funds flow from the nearest GAAP measure for the three months and twelve months ended December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019:

Year ended December 31 2020

(MM$) 2019 (MM$) Cash from operating activities 80.9 255.7 Change in non-cash working capital 17.9 (15.9) Geological and geophysical expenses 8.5 11.0 Asset retirement obligations settled 35.0 29.4 Closure costs ─ 14.0 Transaction and reorganization costs 3.0 2.3 Provision and other 4.7 2.5 Adjusted funds flow 150.0 299.0

Three months ended December 31 2020 (MM$) 2019 (MM$) Cash from operating activities 53.2 70.5 Change in non-cash working capital 12.5 (8.0) Geological and geophysical expenses 2.1 3.5 Asset retirement obligations settled 0.1 18.0 Closure costs ─ 4.7 Transaction and reorganization costs ─ 2.3 Dispute settlements ─ 2.5 Adjusted funds flow 67.9 93.5

“Free cash flow” refers to adjusted funds flow less total capital expenditures and asset retirement obligation settlements. Free cash flow is used by management and investors to assess the amount of internally generated cash available to repay debt, reinvest in the business or return to shareholders. The following is the calculation of free cash flow from the nearest GAAP measure for the three months ended December 31, 2020:

Three months ended December 31 2020 (MM$) Cash from operating activities 53.2 Change in non-cash working capital 12.5 Geological and geophysical expenses 2.1 Asset retirement obligations settled 0.1 Closure costs ─ Transaction and reorganization costs ─ Provision and other ─ Adjusted funds flow 67.9 Total capital expenditures (65.1) Asset retirement obligation settlements (0.1) Free cash flow 2.7

“Netback” equals petroleum and natural gas sales less royalties, operating expense and transportation and NGLs processing costs. Netback is commonly used by management and investors to compare the results of the Company’s oil and gas operations between periods. Refer to the table under the heading “Financial and Operating Results” for the calculation thereof.

“Net Debt” is a measure of the Company’s overall debt position after adjusting for certain working capital and other amounts and is used by management to assess the Company’s overall leverage position. Refer to the Liquidity and Capital Resources section of the Company’s Management’s Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2020 (the “MD&A”) for the calculation of Net Debt.

“Total capital expenditures” refers to the Company’s property, plant and equipment and exploration expenditures. Refer to the Property, Plant and Equipment and Exploration Expenditures section of the MD&A for the calculation thereof.

Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation or construed as alternatives to their most directly comparable measure calculated in accordance with GAAP, or other measures of financial performance calculated in accordance with GAAP. The Non-GAAP financial measures are unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers.

Reserves Data

Reserves data set forth in this press release is based upon an evaluation of the Company’s reserves prepared by McDaniel & Associates Consultants Ltd. (“McDaniel”) dated March 2, 2021 and effective December 31, 2020 (the “McDaniel Report”). The price forecast used in the McDaniel Report is an average of the January 1, 2021 price forecasts for McDaniel and GLJ Petroleum Consultants Ltd. and the December 31, 2020 price forecast of Sproule Associates Ltd. The estimates of reserves contained in the McDaniel Report and referenced in this press release are estimates only and there is no guarantee that the estimated reserves will be recovered. Actual reserves may be greater than or less than the estimates contained in the McDaniel Report and referenced in this press release. There is no assurance that the forecast prices and costs assumptions used in the McDaniel Report will be attained, and variances could be material. Estimated future net revenue does not represent fair market value. The estimates of reserves for individual properties may not reflect the same confidence level as estimates of reserves for all properties, due to the effects of aggregation. Readers should refer to the Company’s annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2020, which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, for a complete description of the McDaniel Report (including reserves by specific product type of shale gas, conventional natural gas, NGLs, tight oil and light and medium crude oil) and the material assumptions, limitations and risk factors pertaining thereto.

Oil and Gas Measures and Definitions

Abbreviations

Liquids Natural Gas Bbl Barrels GJ Gigajoules Bbl/d Barrels per day GJ/d Gigajoules per day MBbl Thousands of barrels Mcf Thousands of cubic feet NGLs Natural gas liquids MMcf Millions of cubic feet Condensate Pentane and heavier hydrocarbons MMcf/d Millions of cubic feet per day AECO AECO-C reference price Oil Equivalent WTI West Texas Intermediate Boe Barrels of oil equivalent MBoe Thousands of barrels of oil equivalent MMBoe Millions of barrels of oil equivalent Boe/d Barrels of oil equivalent per day

This press release contains disclosures expressed as “Boe”, “$/Boe”, “MBoe”, “MMBoe” and “Boe/d”. Natural gas equivalency volumes have been derived using the ratio of six thousand cubic feet of natural gas to one barrel of oil when converting natural gas to Boe. Equivalency measures may be misleading, particularly if used in isolation. A conversion ratio of six thousand cubic feet of natural gas to one barrel of oil is based on an energy equivalency conversion method primarily applicable at the burner tip and does not represent a value equivalency at the well head. For the year ended December 31, 2020, the value ratio between crude oil and natural gas was approximately 21:1. This value ratio is significantly different from the energy equivalency ratio of 6:1. Using a 6:1 ratio would be misleading as an indication of value.

This press release contains metrics commonly used in the oil and natural gas industry. Each of these metrics is determined by the Company as set out below or elsewhere in this press release. The metrics are “CGR”, “reserves replacement ratio” and “finding and development costs”. These metrics do not have standardized meanings and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. As such, they should not be used to make comparisons. Management uses these oil and gas metrics for its own performance measurements and to provide shareholders with measures to compare the Company’s performance over time; however, such measures are not reliable indicators of the Company’s future performance and future performance may not compare to the performance in previous periods and therefore should not be unduly relied upon.

“CGR” means condensate to gas ratio and is calculated by dividing wellhead raw liquids volumes by wellhead raw natural gas volumes.

“Reserves replacement ratio” is calculated by dividing: (i) the net changes in reserves from the prior year from extensions/improved recovery, technical revisions and economic factors, by (ii) the aggregate production during the year. Reserves replacement ratio is a measure commonly used by management and investors to assess the rate at which reserves depleted by production are being replaced by reserves added through operations.

“Finding and development costs” are calculated by dividing: (i) total capital expenditures for the period (excluding corporate expenditures and land and property acquisitions) by (ii) the net changes in reserves from the prior year from extensions/improved recovery, technical revisions and economic factors. Finding and development costs are a measure commonly used by management and investors to assess the relationship between capital invested in oil and gas exploration and development projects and reserve additions associated with such projects.

Additional information respecting the Company’s oil and gas properties and operations is provided in the Company’s annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2020 which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.29dk2902l