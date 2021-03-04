ARC Resources Ltd. announces offering of senior unsecured notes

This news release contains certain forward-looking information and statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The use of any of the words “expect,” “anticipate,” “continue,” “estimate,” “objective,” “ongoing,” “may,” “will,” “project,” “should,” “believe,” “plans,” “intends,” “strategy,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information or statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. In particular, but without limiting the foregoing, this news release contains forward-looking information pertaining to the following: the proposed Offering, the expected credit rating of the Notes, the use of proceeds from the Offering, the successful completion of the Offering, the redemption and/or purchase of the outstanding senior notes of Seven Generations, and the completion of the Business Combination between ARC and Seven Generations, including the anticipated timing thereof.

The forward-looking information and statements included in this news release are not guarantees of future performance and should not be unduly relied upon. Such information and statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information or statements, including, but not limited to that the Business Combination and/or the Offering may not be completed on a timely basis, if at all; the conditions of the Business Combination or the Offering may not be satisfied; the terms of the Notes may change from that disclosed herein; the use of proceeds from the Offering may change from that disclosed herein; the risk that the Notes, if issued, may be subject to the special mandatory redemption; failure to obtain necessary shareholder and court approvals and regulatory approvals for the Business Combination; changes to credit ratings from the provisional rating disclosed herein; general business and economic conditions; and those risks detailed in ARC’s most recently filed Management’s Discussion and Analysis and Annual Information Form. The internal projections, expectations, or beliefs underlying the Offering are also subject to change in light of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and any related actions taken by businesses and governments, ongoing results, prevailing economic circumstances, commodity prices, and industry conditions and regulations.

These forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by ARC, including, but not limited to, the satisfaction of the conditions to closing of the Business Combination in a timely manner and on the expected terms; the impacts the transaction may have on the current credit ratings of ARC and Seven Generations and the credit rating of the combined company; the provisional credit rating for the Notes; anticipated market conditions; completion of the Offering; and the anticipated terms of the Notes, including the use of proceeds therefrom. Although ARC believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements and information as ARC cannot give any assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties.

Readers are cautioned that events or circumstances could cause results to differ materially from those predicted. The forward-looking information and statements contained in this news release speak only as of the date of this news release, and ARC assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise such information or statements to reflect new events or circumstances, except as may be required pursuant to applicable laws.

Credit Ratings

Credit ratings are intended to provide investors with an independent measure of credit quality of an issue of securities. Credit ratings are not recommendations to purchase, hold, or sell securities and do not address the market price or suitability of a specific security for a particular investor. There is no assurance that any rating will remain in effect for any given period of time or that any rating will not be revised or withdrawn entirely by a rating agency in the future if, in its judgment, circumstances so warrant.

About ARC

ARC is one of Canada’s largest energy companies and its common shares trade on the TSX under the symbol ARX. 29dk2902l