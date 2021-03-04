Inter Pipeline joins the Alliance to End Plastic Waste

CALGARY, AB, March – Inter Pipeline Ltd. (“Inter Pipeline”) (TSX: IPL) announced today that it has joined the Alliance to End Plastic Waste (the Alliance), an international non-profit organization with the vision of ending plastic waste in the environment.

“Being a responsible and conscientious operator has always been a top priority at Inter Pipeline,” said Christian Bayle, President and Chief Executive Officer of Inter Pipeline. “Joining the Alliance is timely given our world-scale integrated polypropylene complex, the first of its kind in North America, is nearing completion. We are already supporting efforts in Alberta to remove plastic waste from the environment through the Plastics Research in Action (“PRIA”) initiative, and the Alliance complements these efforts.”

Formed in 2019, the Alliance consists of more than 50 member companies and supporters representing global companies and organizations from across the plastic value chain. The Alliance partners with government, environmental and non-governmental organizations around the world to address the challenge of ending plastic waste in the environment. Through programs and partnerships, the Alliance focuses on solutions in four strategic areas: infrastructure, innovation, education and engagement, as well as environmental clean-up.

“We are extremely excited for Inter Pipeline to join the Alliance,” said Jacob Duer, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Alliance to End Plastic Waste. “They have already shown a clear commitment to dealing with plastic waste, as seen through their efforts in PRIA. We look forward to incorporating their expertise into our projects.”

Sustainability Efforts at Inter Pipeline

Inter Pipeline’s Heartland Petrochemical Complex (“HPC”) is the first integrated propane dehydrogenation and polypropylene plant in North America. When in service in early 2022, it will be an industry-leading petrochemical development for North America, with one of the lowest greenhouse gas emissions footprints in the world for producing polypropylene. Polypropylene is a high-value, easily transported, recyclable plastic used in the manufacturing of an extensive range of finished products and consumer goods, such as packaging, textiles, automobile components, healthcare products, and medical supplies.

In association with its HPC, Inter Pipeline funds the PRIA initiative, a $10 million partnership with the Northern Alberta Institute of Technology and other industry partners, researching opportunities to keep plastic out of the environment in Alberta.

About Inter Pipeline Ltd.

Inter Pipeline is a major petroleum transportation and natural gas liquids processing business based in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. Inter Pipeline owns and operates energy infrastructure assets in western Canada and is building the Heartland Petrochemical Complex — North America’s first integrated propane dehydrogenation and polypropylene facility. Inter Pipeline is a member of the S&P/TSX 60 Index and its common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol IPL. www.interpipeline.com

