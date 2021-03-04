Seven Generations Energy announces conditional redemption of all of its 6.750% senior notes due 2023, 6.875% senior notes due 2023 and 5.375% senior notes due 2025

This news release contains certain forward-looking information and statements that involve various risks, uncertainties and other factors. The use of any of the words “anticipate”, “continue”, “estimate”, “expect”, “may”, “will”, “should”, “believe”, “plans”, and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information or statements. In particular, but without limiting the foregoing, this news release contains forward-looking information and statements pertaining to the following: the timing of completion of the Conditional Redemptions and Business Combination and ARC’s sources of proceeds to fund the Conditional Redemptions upon completion of the Business Combination.

Developing forward-looking information involves reliance on a number of assumptions and consideration of certain risks and uncertainties, some of which are specific to ARC, Seven Generations, and the combined company, and others that apply to the industry generally. The factors or assumptions on which the forward-looking information is based include, but are not limited to: the ability of ARC and Seven Generations to receive, in a timely manner, the necessary regulatory, court, securityholder, stock exchange, and other third-party approvals; the ability of ARC and Seven Generations to satisfy, in a timely manner, the other conditions to the closing of the transaction; interloper risk; the ability to complete the transaction on the terms contemplated by the business combination agreement between ARC and Seven Generations, and other agreements, including the support agreements, or at all; the impacts the transaction may have on the current credit ratings of ARC and Seven Generations and the credit rating of the combined company following closing; sources of funding for the Conditional Redemption; the combined company’s ability to carry out transactions on the desired terms and within the expected timelines; the ongoing impact of novel coronavirus COVID-19 on commodity prices and the global economy; and other risks and uncertainties described from time to time in the filings made by ARC and Seven Generations with securities regulatory authorities.

Readers are cautioned that the foregoing lists of factors are not exhaustive. Events or circumstances could cause actual results to differ materially from those estimated or projected and expressed in, or implied by, the forward-looking information. Readers should carefully consider the risk factors discussed in each of ARC’s and Seven Generations’ most recent management’s discussion and analysis and annual information form.

Readers are cautioned against unduly relying on forward-looking statements which, by their nature, involve numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties that may cause such statements not to occur, or results to differ materially from those expressed or implied.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release speak only as of the date hereof, and the Company does not assume any obligation to publicly update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as may be required pursuant to applicable laws.

Seven Generations Energy Ltd. is referred to herein as Seven Generations Energy, Seven Generations, 7G and the Company.