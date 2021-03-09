Journey Energy Inc. reports its 2020 year-end results

CALGARY, AB – Journey Energy Inc. (TSX: JOY) (OTCQX: JRNGF) (“Journey” or the “Company“) is pleased to announce its 2020 reserves, operating and financial results. The complete set of financial statements and management discussion and analysis for the year ended December 31, 2020 are posted on www.sedar.com and on the Company’s website www.journeyenergy.ca.

Highlights for 2020:

Produced 8,074 boe/d (46% oil and NGL’s) in the fourth quarter and 8,379 boe/d (46% oil and NGL’s) for the year.

Realized funds flow of $13.5 million for 2020 yielding $0.31 per basic share.

for 2020 yielding per basic share. Reduced net debt by 33% to $90.4 million from $134.3 million at the end of 2019.

from at the end of 2019. Purchased all of the syndicated bank debt outstanding of $75 million for $38 million plus a contingent payment of $5.75 million .

for plus a contingent payment of . Commissioned Journey’s 4.2 megawatt electricity generation project in Countess on September 29 .

. Proved developed producing reserves accounted for 40% of total proved plus probable reserves while proved reserves accounted for 58%.

Total Proved reserves declined by 2,932 Mboe due to commodity pricing. This decline was partially offset by positive technical revisions of 1,693 Mboe due to improved performance from our asset base, even though no wells were drilled in 2020.

Proved plus probable reserve life index of 16.1 years.

Proved developed producing and proved plus probable developed producing reserve life index of 6.9 and 9.4 years respectively, are testaments to Journey’s low decline asset base.

Future development capital in the reserves report is: $90.2 million for Proved reserves, which is 31% lower than 2019. $188 million for Proved plus Probable reserves, or 26% lower than 2019.



Three Months ended December 31, Twelve months ended December 31, Financial ($000’s except per share amounts) 2020 2019 % change 2020 2019 % change Production revenue 19,651 27,134 (28) 67,912 109,190 (38) Net earnings loss 32,343 (7,654) (523) (56,624) (31,355) 81 Per basic share 0.75 (0.18) (517) (1.31) (0.78) 68 Per diluted share 0.75 (0.18) (517) (1.31) (0.78) 68 Funds flow 6,040 6,311 (4) 13,475 28,418 (53) Per basic share 0.14 0.15 (7) 0.31 0.71 (56) Per diluted share 0.14 0.14 – 0.31 0.68 (54) Cash flow from operations 2,909 11,684 (75) 11,605 27,748 (58) Per basic share 0.07 0.27 (74) 0.27 0.69 (61) Per diluted share 0.07 0.26 (73) 0.27 0.67 (60) Net capital expenditures 817 9,331 (91) 7,066 20,531 (66) Net debt 90,355 124,213 (27) 90,355 124,213 (27) Share Capital (000’s) Basic, weighted average 43,395 42,910 1 43,164 40,172 7 Basic, end of period 44,001 43,087 2 44,001 43,087 2 Fully diluted 52,608 48,174 9 52,608 48,174 9 Daily Sales Volumes Natural gas (Mcf/d) Conventional 18,295 19,712 (7) 18,764 19,367 (3) Coal bed methane 7,871 9,490 (17) 8,506 9,712 (12) Total natural gas volumes 26,166 29,202 (10) 27,270 29,079 (6) Crude oil (Bbl/d) Light/medium 2,060 2,968 (31) 2,263 2,868 (21) Heavy 992 971 2 906 1,066 (15) Total crude oil volumes 3,052 3,939 (23) 3,169 3,934 (19) Natural gas liquids (Bbl/d) 661 657 1 665 592 12 Barrels of oil equivalent (boe/d) 8,074 9,463 (15) 8,379 9,372 (11) Average Prices (excluding hedging) Natural gas ($/mcf) 2.57 1.74 48 1.94 1.55 25 Crude Oil ($/bbl) 42.46 57.70 (26) 37.97 60.80 (38) Natural gas liquids ($/bbl) 25.51 25.86 (1) 18.75 25.29 (26) Barrels of oil equivalent ($/boe) 26.46 31.17 (15) 22.15 31.92 (31) Netbacks ($/boe) Realized prices (excl. hedging) 26.46 31.17 (15) 22.15 31.92 (31) Royalties (2.69) (4.33) (38) (2.25) (4.03) (44) Operating expenses (12.06) (14.64) (18) (12.48) (14.23) (12) Transportation expenses (0.61) (0.75) (19) (0.48) (0.54) (11) Operating netback 11.10 11.45 (3) 6.94 13.12 (47) Wells drilled Gross – 4 (100) – 7 (100) Net – 4.0 (100) – 7.0 (100) Success rate (%) – 100 – – 100 –

OPERATIONS

Journey achieved sales volumes of 8,379 boe/d (46% crude oil and NGL’s) in 2020, representing an 11% reduction from 9,372 (48% crude oil and NGL’s) produced in 2019. The lower volumes in 2020 are primarily the result of natural declines due to a lack of capital investment but also include reduced volumes due to shutting-in uneconomic production for a portion of the year. In mid-March of 2020 the COVID-19 pandemic was causing systematic shutdowns of global economies, and world oil prices experienced a severe decline. WTI oil prices declined below USD $20/bbl making several of Journey’s oil properties uneconomic to operate. Consequently, Journey took the prudent and immediate action to shut-in approximately 1,500 boe/d (73% crude oil and NGL’s) of its production effective the first week of April. Journey restarted the majority of shut-in production early in the third quarter.

Journey did not drill or complete any wells in 2020. Capital expenditures for 2020 were limited to maintenance capital where deemed necessary, as well as the completion and commissioning of our power generation project. The power project commenced operations in late September. One key feature of the power project as designed is the ease in which the project can be expanded to over 6 megawatts from the current maximum capacity of 4.0 megawatts, with the addition of one additional power generation unit. Over the past six months Journey has seen a dramatic increase in pricing for both natural gas and electricity, and remains well positioned to take full advantage of these increases in 2021.

In 2020 Journey was focused on repositioning its capital structure to provide maximum liquidity over the medium term. This focus will continue into 2021 with Journey planning to use free cash flow to satisfy short term obligations. Journey has been able to take advantage of the previously announced Site Rehabilitation Program whereby funds are provided to industry to complete abandonment work. Journey has been allocated approximately $3.37 million in programs 1-5. These funds will be utilized to abandon wells, facilities, and also to conduct Phase 1 and Phase 2 environmental assessments. Approximately $550 thousand of these funds have been expended to date. Technical teams at Journey have reviewed and approved for abandonment, approximately 20 well sites in Westerose; 30 well sites in Matziwin; and 50 well sites in Crystal. This program will be ongoing throughout 2021 and into 2022.

The Duvernay drilling program has advanced to the point where Journey has significant production history for the three wells drilled by its joint venture partner, Kiwetinohk Resources Corp. (“KRC”). These wells rank in the top tier of all wells drilled to date in the East Shale Duvernay basin. The success to date in this play highlights the significant development potential of the Duvernay land block. The joint venture currently controls approximately 116 gross sections where Journey has a working interest of 37.5% (43.5 net sections). Since KRC did not fully complete all possible earning during the option phase of the farm-out agreement, which ended in late August 2020, Journey retained its 100% interest in 31 unearned sections. This, plus an additional 6 gross sections Journey previously acquired, results in the Company controlling 80.5 net sections or approximately 53% of the total acreage within the total Duvernay land block. As Journey recovers from the 2020 price shock associated with the pandemic, the capital available for this project in 2021 is limited, despite this resource having attractive returns in the current pricing environment. As a result, Journey is actively seeking opportunities to monetize this opportunity or find a Joint Venture partner.

Journey plans on returning to the field in late 2021 or early 2022. Journey will continue to monitor broader market forces and adjust its capital plans on an ongoing basis. Journey has a development drilling program ready for Skiff, Cherhill and Crystal. The horizontal development program in south Skiff follows up the three wells drilled there in 2018. During the third quarter of 2019, the central well of the three well pattern was converted to a water injection well, and the offsetting producers have now begun to respond favorably to the injection. The Company’s low decline and predictable asset base will help the Company maintain its business and restore our long term sustainability.

FINANCIAL

Debt Restructuring

2020 will enter its place in history as a year with many challenges. During the first phase of the COVID-19 pandemic, the oil and gas industry experienced the largest single oil price decline in history. For Journey, there was no challenge more significant than dealing with its outstanding bank debt. The year started with strong commodity prices but by March, the world fell victim to the turmoil of the pandemic. The sharp decline in commodity prices put extraordinary stress on the reserve values that supported Journey’s bank borrowings. Accordingly, the banks reduced the borrowing base and as a result Journey became drawn in excess of this new borrowing base level. Cash flows associated with these low commodity prices were insufficient for Journey to repay this deficiency. The company spent the majority of 2020 in forbearance, trying to work out a solution with the banks that provided the remaining stakeholders an opportunity to weather this potentially short term storm.

These efforts culminated in a multi-party transaction on October 30, 2020, whereby Journey’s largest shareholder and debt provider, Alberta Investment Management Corporation (“AIMCo”), loaned Journey $38 million to buy out the outstanding bank debt of $75 million. This restructuring was a milestone for Journey and represented the culmination of a substantial, collaborative effort from all parties. Journey successfully emerged from the state of forbearance and now has all of its borrowings held by AIMCo. AIMCo’s support and confidence in the Journey team provided the much needed credit stability and financial flexibility to allow it control its own destiny. Events occurring subsequent to this transaction, including the rise in commodity prices, and the beginnings of the world emerging from the ravages of the pandemic, suggest that these efforts will benefit Journey stakeholders for years to come.

Operating Results

While oil prices recovered somewhat in the third quarter, the COVID-19 pandemic continued to wreak havoc on world economies and worldwide oil consumption continued to be challenged. Journey’s realized oil prices during the fourth quarter averaged $42.46/bbl which was 26% lower than the $57.70/bbl realized in the fourth quarter of 2019. Natural gas prices showed strength as Journey realized $2.57/mcf compared to $1.74/mcf in the fourth quarter of 2019. However, Journey’s average realized commodity prices were 15% lower during the fourth quarter of 2020 at $26.46/boe as compared to $31.17/boe in the same quarter in 2019. Journey’s sales volume mix shifted more towards natural gas as the uneconomic, oil production that was shut-in at the beginning of the second quarter was brought back on-line in stages during the third and fourth quarters and therefore sales volumes for the year and the quarter were not at full capacity. Natural gas volumes accounted for 54% (2019 – 51%) of total volumes sold in the fourth quarter while crude oil production dropped to 38% in 2020 from 42% in 2019. On the revenue side, crude oil and NGL’s comprised 69% of total revenues for the fourth quarter while for the same quarter in 2019 they were 83%. Journey’s hedging position yielded a realized gain of $0.4 million during the fourth quarter, bringing the year-to-date gains to $7.9 million. The Company continued to pursue cost control initiatives initiated earlier in the year in response to the pandemic. On a per boe basis, field operating expenses (royalties, operating expenses, and transportation expenses) were 22% lower at $15.36/boe during the fourth quarter of 2020 as compared to $19.72/boe in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Journey ensured that all controllable costs were minimized, while continuing to operate its wells in a very safe manner. General and administrative costs were 63% lower in the fourth quarter at $605 thousand as compared to $1,616 thousand in the fourth quarter of 2019. The G&A cost reduction initiatives initiated in the second quarter had a direct bearing on the fourth quarter results. During the second quarter, Journey reduced compensation levels to its staff by approximately 10% on top of the already reduced work week implemented in 2019; temporarily furloughed approximately one-quarter of its workforce; obtained partial rent deferral for its head office lease; and applied for benefits under the Canadian Emergency Wage Subsidy program. These initiatives continued into the fourth quarter wherein Journey re-structured its head office lease by reducing its space and reducing its cost per square foot. Journey estimates that it will save approximately $1.5 million per year in head office rent starting in 2021. On a per boe basis, Journey’s G&A was $0.81 for the fourth quarter of 2020, or 56% lower than the $1.86 realized in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Finance expenses related to borrowings decreased by 12% to $2.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 from $2.3 million in the same quarter of 2019. Average, interest-bearing debt decreased by 18% in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to 2019 as a result of the debt repurchase for less than its face value on October 30. The increased finance costs for the full year of 2020 were the result of higher interest rates on the new term debt that replaced the bank debt.

Journey realized net earnings of $32.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, which was largely attributable to the gain on settlement of the bank debt of $35.7 million. For the year to date this gain was over-shadowed by the large asset impairment of $60.9 million taken in the first quarter. This impairment was attributable to the sharp decline in commodity prices experienced in the first quarter. For the entire year Journey suffered a loss of $56.6 million or $1.31 per basic and diluted shares as compared to a loss in 2019 of $31.4 million or $0.78 per basic and diluted shares.

Capital program

The Company spent $0.8 million in its capital program during the fourth quarter with almost all of this spending directed to the ongoing work of Journey’s power generation project. The power project was commissioned on September 29. Capital was conserved throughout the year for two mains reasons. Early on in the pandemic, there were very few projects that were economic given that realized oil prices dropped to a low of $6.99/bbl in April and there was great uncertainty as to the depth and length of the global economy shutdowns. Secondly, all available cash was going toward debt reduction. As a result, there were limited funds to expend on discretionary projects. Journey made it a priority to complete the power generation project it started in 2019 and started delivering electricity to the Alberta power grid on September 29. Management’s view is that electricity prices are subject to less fluctuations to the downside than oil and natural gas, and because of this stability it made good sense to diversify its revenue base. The project was originally built with possible future expansion in mind and should the asset perform as expected, Journey has the optionality to increase its capacity to 6 megawatts of generating capability a very low capital cost.

Journey exited the fourth quarter of 2020 with net debt of $90.4 million, which was 27% lower than the $124.2 million at the end of 2019. In addition, Journey has a very strong income tax pool position with approximately $679 million in aggregate deductions available.

OUTLOOK

In the fourth quarter of 2020, Journey entered into a sale agreement with a third party for its newly commissioned power project, along with the associated producing natural gas assets, which are used as the supply for the electricity generation (the “Countess Assets”). The primary purpose of this transaction was to reduce the borrowings from AIMCo, which were used to purchase Journey’s syndicated bank debt. After of series of extensions to closing date granted to the purchaser, on March 1, 2021 Journey terminated the agreement rather than provide a further extension. Journey has retained the $902 thousand deposit advanced pursuant to this purchase and sale agreement. Given the significant appreciation in forward pricing for both natural gas and power, Journey felt that the current consideration realized from the sale did not appropriately capture the potential value and the optionality the assets provide to the Company. Journey management estimates that cash flow from the Countess Assets will be $1.5-2.0 million in the first quarter of 2021 alone. In addition, the power facility was constructed in a manner that allows for expanded capacity, providing significant future optionality for the Company.

Retaining the Countess Assets was made possible by the dramatic increase in commodity prices experienced across Journey’s entire asset basis since the fall of 2020. The increase in commodity prices, if sustained, will allow Journey to meet its near term financial obligations from cash flow, allowing the company to restore financial flexibility by late 2021. In support of this Journey made a partial repayment of $3.75 million to AIMCo on March 2, 2021. Although this repayment will limit Journey’s near term ability to invest capital in its attractive development opportunities the optionality, cash generation capability, and long life characteristics of the Countess Assets justify the trade-off.

2020 GUIDANCE

Journey has decided to take a conservative approach to capital spending for 2021, with a focus on repaying the new borrowings from AIMCo. The dramatic increase in commodity prices, coupled with favorable price differentials, and a lower cost structure are combining to make 2021 another transformational year for the Company. Journey’s initial 2021 guidance is presented in the table below:

Annual average production 7,300 – 7,600 boe/d (46% crude oil and NGL) Capital spending $3.5 – $5.0 million Funds flow $30 – $33 million Year-end net debt $62 – $65 million Funds flow per basic weighted average share $0.68 – $0.75 Corporate annual decline rate 16%

Journey’s 2021 forecasted funds flow is based upon the following assumed annual, average prices: WTI of $59.00/bbl USD; Company differentials of $5.50/bbl USD for oil from Edmonton light sweet prices; realized natural gas price of CDN$2.90/mcf CDN; and a foreign exchange rate of $0.79 US$/CDN$.

Over the course of 2021, we look forward to updating you on our progress as we transition to better days. We thank all of our stakeholders who have stood by us through these difficult and trying times.

RESERVES

The following table provides summary information presented in the GLJ Petroleum Consultants Limited (“GLJ“) independent reserves assessment and evaluation effective December 31, 2020, (the “GLJ Report“). GLJ evaluated 100% of Journey’s crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas reserves. The evaluation of all of its oil and gas properties was done in accordance with the definitions, standards and procedures contained in the Canadian Oil and Gas Evaluation Handbook (“COGE Handbook”) and National Instrument 51-101, Standards of Disclosure for Oil and Gas Activities (“NI 51-101”).

The 2020 GLJ reserve report includes the abandonment and reclamation liability associated with all active and inactive wells, facilities, pipelines and gathering systems as recommended in the COGE Handbook.

Detailed reserve information will be presented in the Company’s upcoming Statement of Reserves Data and Other Oil and Gas Information section of the Company’s Annual Information Form scheduled to be filed on SEDAR on or before March 31, 2021.

Company Gross Reserves

Based on Forecast Price and Costs as at December 31, 2020

Light

Medium Oil Tight Oil Heavy Oil Natural

Gas NGLs Total(2) Reserves Category (Mbbl) (Mbbl) (Mbbl) (MMcf) (Mbbl) (Mboe) Proved Producing 4,354 128 2,412 66,572 2,112 20,102 Developed non-producing 319 0 7 7,748 278 1,895 Undeveloped 2,365 119 1,775 14,620 502 7,199 Total proved 7,038 247 4,194 88,939 2,893 29,195 Probable 6,433 110 3,027 58,198 1,540 20,809 Total proved plus probable 13,470 357 7,221 147,138 4,433 50,004 Included in Above: Proved plus probable producing 5,934 197 3,462 95,507 2,609 28,120

Notes: (1) Company Gross Reserves consists of Journey’s working interest (operated and non-operated) share of reserves before deduction of royalties payable and without including royalties receivable by the Company. (2) In the case of natural gas volumes, boe’s are derived by converting natural gas to oil using the ratio of six thousand cubic feet of natural gas to one barrel of oil (6 Mcf:1 bbl). (3) Company Gross Reserves include fuel gas required for power generation at our Countess property. (4) Total values may not add due to rounding.

Net Present Values of Future Net Revenue (Based on Forecast Prices and Costs)

Before Tax Net Present Value

($000’s) Reserves category 0% 5% 10% 15% 20% Proved Producing (109,768) 50,772 77,212 78,559 74,558 Developed non-producing 17,336 12,652 9,900 8,111 6,861 Undeveloped 104,422 54,885 30,040 16,042 7,526 Total proved 11,990 118,308 117,153 102,712 88,944 Probable 329,673 195,099 127,965 89,679 65,824 Total proved plus probable 341,663 313,407 245,118 192,391 154,769 Included in Above Proved plus probable producing (10,712) 109,598 117,187 107,993 97,441 Not Included in Above Countess Power Generation 28,038 16,688 11,025 7,921 6,071

Notes: (1) Total values may not add due to rounding. (2) Forecast pricing used is the average of the published price forecasts for GLJ Petroleum Consultants Ltd., Sproule Associates Ltd. and McDaniel & Associates Consultants Ltd. as at December 31, 2020. (3) It should not be assumed that the net present values of future net revenues estimated by GLJ represent fair market value of the reserves. There is no assurance that the forecast price and cost assumptions will be attained and variances could be material. (4) The Net Present Values of Future Net Revenue for reserves does not include the future net revenue from power generation at our Countess property. The Net Present Value of Future Net Revenues of power generation, including the cost to purchase fuel gas, is shown above as evaluated by GLJ effective January 1, 2021.

The forecast prices and foreign exchange rates used in the GLJ Report are as follows:

WTI Cushing Oklahoma ($US/bbl) Edmonton 40 API

($CDN/bbl) WCS Crude Oil

Stream

($CDN/bbl) Alberta AECO-spot ($CDN/Mmbtu) NYMEX Henry Hub

($US/Mmbtu) Foreign Exchange ($US/$CDN) 2021 47.17 55.76 44.63 2.78 2.83 0.7683 2022 50.17 59.89 48.18 2.70 2.87 0.7650 2023 53.17 63.48 52.10 2.61 2.90 0.7633 2024 54.97 65.76 54.10 2.65 2.96 0.7633 2025 56.07 67.13 55.19 2.70 3.02 0.7633 2026 57.19 68.53 56.29 2.76 3.08 0.7633 2027 58.34 69.95 57.42 2.81 3.14 0.7633 2028 59.50 71.40 58.57 2.86 3.20 0.7633 2029 60.69 72.88 59.74 2.92 3.26 0.7633 2030 61.91 74.34 60.93 2.98 3.33 0.7633 2031 63.15 75.83 62.15 3.04 3.39 0.7633 2032 64.41 77.34 63.39 3.10 3.46 0.7633 2033 65.70 78.89 64.66 3.16 3.53 0.7633 2034 67.01 80.47 65.95 3.23 3.60 0.7633 2035 68.35 82.08 67.28 3.29 3.67 0.7633 Thereafter +2.0%/yr +2.0%/yr +2.0%/yr +2.0%/yr +2.0%/yr 0.7633

RESERVES RECONCILIATION

The following table sets out a reconciliation of the changes in the Corporation’s reserves as at December 31, 2020 compared to December 31, 2019 based on forecast prices and cost assumptions in effect at the applicable reserve evaluation date:

FACTORS Proved

(Mboe) Proved plus

Probable (Mboe) December 31, 2019 33,422 57,546 Extensions and Improved Recovery 68 87 Technical Revisions 1,693 (648) Economic Factors (2,932) (3,924) Production (3,056) (3,056) December 31, 2020 29,195 50,004

Notes: (1) Gross Company Reserves shown. Total values may not add due to rounding. (2) There were no acquisitions or dispositions in 2020. (3) There were no drilling or completions in 2020. (4) Economic factors have been calculated as the difference in reserves using the 2020 Reserve Report price forecast with the 2019 Reserve Report forecasts. (5) Proved Technical Revisions were positive despite removal of certain wells that were unlikely to be drilled prior to land expiries. (6) Proved plus Probable Technical revisions were negative as positive revisions at several properties were not enough to offset the impact of removal of certain wells that were unlikely to be drilled prior to land expiries.

FUTURE DEVELOPMENT COSTS

The following table provides the breakdown of future development costs deducted in the estimation of the future net revenue attributable to the proved and proved plus probable reserve categories noted below:

Year Proved

($000’s) Proved Plus

Probable

($000’s) 2021 7,478 7,478 2022 29,672 38,925 2023 25,064 59,453 2024 21,889 46,046 2025 1,550 29,460 Remaining 4,499 6,590 Total (Undiscounted) 90,152 187,952

RESERVE LIFE INDEX

The Company’s reserve life index (“RLI“) is calculated by taking the Company Gross Reserves from the GLJ Report and dividing them by the projected 2021 production as estimated in the GLJ report.

Company Gross

Reserves 2021 Company

Gross Production RLI Reserves Category (Mboe) (Mboe) (Years) Proved, developed, producing 20,102 2,908 6.9 Total proved 29,195 3,008 9.7 Proved plus probable producing 28,120 2,996 9.4 Proved plus probable 50,004 3,102 16.1

