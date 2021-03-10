Canadian Discovery appoints new business development team, as company expands into the clean technology sector













CALGARY, AB, CANADA – March 10, 2021 – Canadian Discovery Ltd. (CDL) is an independent, global energy information services company headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. Over the last 30+ years CDL has evolved to deliver oil and gas data, analytics and expertise via online applications and supporting consultancy services. The company is proud to announce that Adam Staruiala, M.Sc., as Senior Account Executive and Christa Williams, B.Sc., as Account Executive have joined the CDL team. Mr. Staruiala and Mrs. Williams will lead CDL’s sales and business development as the company continues to grow and strengthen its presence in the energy sector and expand its offerings in the Clean Technology sectors, including CCUS, geothermal energy, critical minerals and water disposal and sourcing solutions.

“I’m excited to welcome Adam and Christa to CDL, both individuals bring a wealth of knowledge and experience to Canadian Discovery. They will be focused on delivering optimal solutions to our clients by leveraging our deep technical expertise with our vast studies and proprietary data knowledge base for assessing reservoir pressure, fluid chemistry, rock property and fluid flow relationships. As CDL continues to provide innovative subsurface solutions to energy clients worldwide, Christa and Adam’s combined 25+ years of experience will be essential for the growth and continued success of Canadian Discovery”, said Kaush Rahkit, CEO of CDL.

Adam Staruiala joins CDL with over 10 years of progressive experience in the oil and gas industry, including exploration, consulting, and technical sales. In his most recent role, Mr. Staruiala was the technical leader of a group that provided subsurface consulting including petrophysics, fracture design and modeling, rate transient analysis and production simulation. Adam has worked across the globe in North and South America, Europe and Asia. In addition, Mr. Staruiala has taught multiple courses on coupled simulations (petrophysical, fracture and flow modeling) as well as provided in-house consulting to clients. Adam holds a Master of Science from the University of Regina and is a registered Professional Geologist in Alberta.

Christa Williams joins CDL with over 15 years of geological experience in Conventional Oil, Waterflood and Natural Gas plays across the WCSB. Mrs. Williams previously held the role of Senior Geologist at Trident Exploration and Project Geologist at Enerplus Resources. Christa has been recognized for technical excellence and leadership in workshops and special analyses to facilitate technical delineation and horizontal development within complex conventional play types. She is an active volunteer in the geoscience community — previously as Website & Publications Chair with the Canadian Well Logging Society (CWLS), co-chair for the annual Canadian Society of Petroleum Geologists (CSPG) Core Conference, and is the acting President of the CWLS. Mrs. Williams has a Bachelor of Science (Geology) from the University of Calgary, holds a professional designation as a member of the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Alberta (APEGA), P.Geol, member of the CWLS, and member of the CSPG.

Contact Canadian Discovery Ltd.

info@canadiandiscovery.com

+1 403 269 3644

500, 622 – 5 Avenue SW

Calgary, AB Canada, T2P 0M6