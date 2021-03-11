Petrus Resources announces changes to board of directors













CALGARY, Alberta – Petrus Resources Ltd. (“Petrus” or the “Company”) (TSX: PRQ) announces that Mr. Stephen White has resigned from his position as a director of Petrus. The Board of Directors is also pleased to announce that Mr. Ken Gray has joined the Petrus Board. Mr. Ken Gray is a Petroleum Engineer with a degree from Texas A&M University and has over thirty-five years of experience in the oil and gas sector.

The staff, management, and Board of Directors of Petrus would like to thank Mr. White for his commitment and service to Petrus. We all wish him the best in his future endeavours.

ABOUT PETRUS

Petrus is a public Canadian oil and gas company focused on property exploitation and strategic acquisitions in Alberta.