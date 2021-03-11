Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure provides an update on renewable energy initiatives

Advisory Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release are “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation (“forward-looking statements”). Such forward-looking statements relate to possible events, conditions or financial performance of the Company based on assumptions about future economic conditions and courses of action. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “anticipate”, “believe”, “continue”, “could”, “estimate”, “expect”, “forecast”, “intend”, “may”, “objective”, “ongoing”, “outlook”, “potential”, “project”, “plan”, “should”, “target”, “would”, “will” or similar words suggesting future outcomes, events or performance. These statements involve known and unknown risks, assumptions, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes there is a reasonable basis for the expectations and assumptions reflected in the forward-looking statements, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurances that they will prove to be correct. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release speak only as of the date hereof and are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Specifically, this news release contains forward-looking statements relating to, but not limited to: the Renewable Initiatives opportunities; production at the PGR; plans for, and anticipated outcomes of, the renewable diesel and renewable hydrogen complex at the PGR, the canola co-processing project, and the FCC co-processing project at the PGR; receipt of government funding commitments; anticipated costs and capital outlay associated with the Renewable Initiatives projects; consumer use and demand for renewable diesel, renewable hydrogen and other renewable resources; expected timing and results of the Renewable Initiatives projects; expected environmental impact of the Renewable Initiatives, including reduction of greenhouse gas emissions and lower carbon intensity as compared to conventional products; availability of further opportunities to reduce the carbon intensity of the renewable diesel produced at the PGR; potential future benefits from increasing federal carbon tax, Canadian Clean Fuel Standards credits, and BC Low Carbon Fuel Standard credits by leveraging off the Company’s ‎existing assets in BC and Alberta; success and viability of other Renewable Initiatives expected to increase the size and scale of the Company’s renewable portfolio and results; federal carbon tax and fuel standards credits available and applicable to the Company; the Company’s plans to continue evaluation of options to expand and fund Renewable Initiatives; and the Company’s plans to deleverage through 2021.

Such forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions which may prove to be incorrect. In addition to other assumptions identified in this document, assumptions have been made regarding, among other things: Tidewater’s ability to execute on its business plan; the timely receipt of all governmental and regulatory approvals or commitments; the availability of capital to fund planned and future capital expenditures; that third parties, counterparties and governments will provide any necessary and expected support; that there are no unforeseen events preventing the performance of contracts; ability to negotiate and enter into new commercial arrangements relating to the Renewable Initiatives with counterparties, customers and other third parties; the viability, costs, results and environmental impact of the Company’s various Renewable Initiatives, including both current and planned projects; the Company’s operating activities and results from operation based on key input assumptions, including incremental and one-time project and operating costs, revenue and EBITDA; ability to complete Renewable Initiatives projects within expected timeframes and costs; availability of third party participation required for completion of the Company’s planned Renewable Initiatives projects; current industry conditions, laws and regulations continuing in effect (or, where changes are proposed, such changes being adopted as anticipated); consumer use and demand for renewable diesel, renewable hydrogen and other renewable resources; general demand for renewable products; availability of capital for Renewable Initiatives projects on commercially reasonable terms; counterparty participation in Renewable Initiatives projects; and the availability and amount of governmental carbon tax and fuel standards credits applicable to the Company.

Actual results achieved will vary from the information provided herein as a result of numerous known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors, including but not limited to: general economic, political, market and business conditions, including fluctuations in interest rates, foreign exchange rates stock market volatility and supply/demand trends; the uncertain impacts of COVID-19 on the Company’s business, and the societal, economic and governmental response to COVID-19; activities of producers and customers and overall industry activity levels; operational matters, including potential hazards inherent in the Corporation’s operations and the effectiveness of health, safety, environmental and integrity programs; actions by governmental authorities, including changes in government regulation, tariffs, taxation and credit programs, including changes to the commitments the Company has received from governmental authorities in respect of the Renewable Initiatives; changes in operating and capital costs, including fluctuations in input costs; ability to access sufficient capital to fund Renewable Initiatives; and changes in demand for renewable products.

The foregoing lists are not exhaustive. Additional information on these and other factors which could affect the Company’s operations or financial results are included in the Company’s most recent annual information form and in other documents on file with the Canadian Securities regulatory authorities.

The above summary of assumptions and risks related to forward-looking statements in this news release has been provided in order to provide shareholders and potential investors with a more complete perspective on Tidewater’s current and future operations and such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. There is no representation by Tidewater that actual results achieved will be the same in whole or in part as those referenced in the forward-looking statements and Tidewater does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable securities law.

This news release contains financial outlook information ‎‎about projected results of operations, EBITDA and operating costs, which are subject to the same assumptions, risk ‎factors, limitations and qualifications as set forth in the above paragraphs. The financial outlook information was approved by management of Tidewater as of the date of this news release and was provided for the purpose of providing ‎further information about the Company’s anticipated future business operations. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. Tidewater disclaims any intention ‎or obligation to update or revise any financial outlook information contained in this news release, whether as a result of new ‎information, future events or otherwise, unless required by applicable securities law.‎

Non-GAAP Measures

This press release refers to “EBITDA” which does not have any standardized meaning prescribed by generally accepted accounting principles in Canada (“GAAP”). EBITDA is calculated as income or loss before interest, taxes, depreciation, share-based compensation, unrealized gains/losses, non-cash items, transaction costs, items that are considered non-recurring in nature and the Corporation’s proportionate share of EBITDA in their equity investments.

Tidewater’s management believes that EBITDA provides useful information to investors as it provides an indication of results generated from the Corporation’s operating activities prior to financing, taxation and non-recurring/non-cash impairment charges occurring outside the normal course of business. EBITDA is used by management to set objectives, make operating and capital investment decisions, monitor debt covenants and assess performance. In addition to its use by management, Tidewater also believes EBITDA is a measure widely used by security analysts, investors and others to evaluate the financial performance of the Corporation and other companies in the midstream industry. Investors should be cautioned that EBITDA should not be construed as alternatives to earnings, cash flow from operating activities or other measures of financial results determined in accordance with GAAP as an indicator of the Corporation’s performance and may not be comparable to companies with similar calculations.

For more information with respect to financial measures which have not been defined by GAAP, including reconciliations to the closest comparable GAAP measure, see the “Non-GAAP Measures” section of Tidewater’s most recent MD&A which is available on SEDAR.

Additional information relating to Tidewater is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and at www.tidewatermidstream.com.