Canada’s weekly rig count drops 12 to 160













Canada averaged 160 active drilling rigs this week according to data from the Canadian Association of Oilwell Drilling Contractors.

Of those rigs, 89 are drilling for oil, 61 are drilling for natural gas, 3 for other (helium, hydrogen, geothermal, or potash), and 7 are moving. Drilling activity by province is 110 in Alberta, 29 in Saskatchewan, 18 in British Columbia, 1 in Manitoba, and 2 in other.

Precision Drilling holds the majority of the Canadian market share with 31 per cent, Ensign Drilling with 13 per cent, Savanna Drilling with 12 per cent, Horizon Drilling with 9 per cent, Nabors Drilling with 8 per cent, Stampede Drilling with 6 per cent, AKITA Drilling with 5 per cent, and Bonanza Drilling with 5 per cent.

