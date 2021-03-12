Pieridae to hold conference call and webcast on fourth-quarter and year-end 2020 results













CALGARY, Alberta – Pieridae Energy Limited (“Pieridae” or the “Company”) (PEA.TO) will release its fourth-quarter and year-end 2020 results on Thursday, March 25, 2021, prior to markets opening.

Chief Executive Officer Alfred Sorensen and Chief Financial Officer Rob Dargewitcz will discuss the financial results and Company developments at 8:30 a.m. (MST) /10:30 a.m. (EST).

Members of the investment community, shareholders, and other interested parties are invited to participate by calling toll-free 1-888-231-8191, Calgary 403-451-9838, or Toronto 647-427-7450. Please dial in 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. No passcode is required. A live webcast of the teleconference will be available via the following URL: https://produceredition.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1441344&tp_key=626e8cdde5

A replay of the teleconference will be available two hours after the conclusion of the call until midnight (EST) on April 1, 2021. Please call 1-855-859-2056 and enter passcode 8271003.

About Pieridae

Founded in 2011, Pieridae, a majority Canadian owned corporation based in Calgary, is focused on the development of integrated energy-related activities, from the exploration and extraction of natural gas to the development, construction and operation of the Goldboro LNG facility and the production of LNG for sale to Europe and other markets. Pieridae is on the leading edge of the re-integration of the LNG value chain in North America. After completion of all the transactions disclosed in this news release, Pieridae has 157,641,871 common shares issued and outstanding which trade on the TSX (“PEA.TO”).

For further information please contact:

Alfred Sorensen, Chief Executive Officer Rob Dargewitcz, Chief Financial Officer Telephone: (403) 261-5900 Telephone: (403) 261-5900 James Millar, Director, External Relations

Telephone: (403) 261-5900

