TransGlobe Energy Corporation announces year end 2020 financial and operating results

This Announcement contains inside information as defined in Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation No. 596/2014 (“MAR”). Upon the publication of this Announcement, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

CALGARY, Alberta – TransGlobe Energy Corporation (“TransGlobe” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce its financial and operating results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2020. All dollar values are expressed in United States dollars unless otherwise stated. TransGlobe’s Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements together with the notes related thereto, as well as TransGlobe’s Management’s Discussion and Analysis for the years ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, are available on TransGlobe’s website at www.trans-globe.com.

2020 HIGHLIGHTS:

2020 production averaged 13,425 boe/d (Egypt 11,147 bbls/d, Canada 2,278 boe/d), a decrease of 16% from 2019 primarily due to deferred well interventions in Egypt during low oil prices, the curtailed 2020 capital program and natural declines;

Sales averaged 15,437 boe/d in 2020 with an average realized price of $33.41/boe; 2020 average realized price on Egyptian sales of $35.94/bbl and Canadian sales of $18.82/boe;

Inventoried entitlement crude oil in Egypt decreased to 227.9 Mbbls as at December 31, 2020 from 964.5 Mbbls as at December 31, 2019;

Ended the year with 38.9 MMboe of 2P reserves, down 14% from 2019 year end of 45.3 MMboe;

Funds flow from operations of $30.4 million ($0.42 per share) in 2020;

2020 net loss of $77.4 million ($1.07 per share), is inclusive of a $73.5 million non-cash impairment loss and a $0.2 million unrealized loss on derivative commodity contracts;

The Company ended the year with positive working capital of $15.3 million, including cash and cash equivalents of $34.5 million;

Drilled and completed one development oil well and performed four recompletions in Egypt during 2020;

Drilled one horizontal Cardium oil well in Canada during 2020;

Business continuity plans remain effective across our locations in response to COVID-19 with minimal health and safety impacts or disruption to production; and

The Company announced a merged concession agreement with a 15-year primary term and improved Company economics on December 3, 2020. The agreement is currently awaiting ratification by the Egyptian Parliament but will have a Feb, 2020 effective date upon ratification.

2021 (TO DATE) HIGHLIGHTS:

January 2021 average production of 12,480 boe/d, February 2021 average production of 12,007 boe/d;

Completed monthly sales to EGPC of 167.0 Mbbl for proceeds of $8.6 million;

Stimulated and equipped the 2-mile horizontal South Harmattan well drilled, but uncompleted, in Q1-2020;

Began work to expand the production handling capacity at South Ghazalat; and

Work has begun on the SGZ-6X recompletion to the deeper, more prospective lower Bahariya reservoir.

FINANCIAL AND OPERATING RESULTS

Additional financial information is provided in the Company’s audited Consolidated Financial Statements together with the notes related thereto, as well as TransGlobe’s Management’s Discussion and Analysis for the years ended December 31, 2020 and 2019. These documents, along with other documents affecting the rights of securityholders and other information relating to the Company, may be found on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 40-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, filed on EDGAR at www.sec.gov.

(US$000s, except per share, price, volume amounts and % change)

Three Months Ended December 31 Years Ended December 31 Financial 2020 2019 % Change 2020 2019 % Change Petroleum and natural gas sales 50,989 64,201 (21 ) 188,771 278,929 (32 ) Petroleum and natural gas sales, net of royalties 33,309 28,473 17 114,675 140,096 (18 ) Realized derivative loss gain on commodity contracts (6 ) (218 ) 97 6,801 (1,259 ) 640 Unrealized derivative loss on commodity contracts (941 ) (1,201 ) (22 ) (180 ) (1,586 ) 89 Production and operating expense 19,326 15,119 28 64,462 50,626 27 Selling costs 1,008 638 58 2,111 1,287 64 General and administrative expense 3,593 3,868 (7 ) 11,990 16,611 (28 ) Depletion, depreciation and amortization expense 7,647 8,764 (13 ) 31,049 34,948 (11 ) Income tax expense 3,408 6,003 (43 ) 13,530 26,098 (48 ) Cash flow generated by operating activities 14,180 23,740 (40 ) 31,709 44,836 (29 ) Funds flow from operations1 7,202 3,171 127 30,443 46,871 (35 ) Basic per share 0.10 0.04 0.42 0.65 Diluted per share 0.10 0.04 0.42 0.65 Net loss (2,855 ) (8,202 ) (65 ) (77,397 ) (3,995 ) 1,837 Basic per share (0.04 ) (0.11 ) (1.07 ) (0.06 ) Diluted per share (0.04 ) (0.11 ) (1.07 ) (0.06 ) Capital expenditures 255 10,996 (98 ) 7,498 36,932 (80 ) Dividends declared – – – – 5,078 (100 ) Dividends declared per share – – – 0.07 Working capital 15,349 32,194 (52 ) 15,349 32,194 (52 ) Long-term debt, including current portion 21,464 37,041 (42 ) 21,464 37,041 (42 ) Common shares outstanding Basic (weighted average) 72,542 72,542 – 72,542 72,514 – Diluted (weighted average) 72,542 72,542 – 72,542 72,514 – Total assets 201,147 308,325 (35 ) 201,147 308,325 (35 ) Operating Average production volumes (boe/d) 12,384 15,362 (19 ) 13,425 16,041 (16 ) Average sales volumes (boe/d) 15,712 14,688 7 15,437 14,954 3 Inventory (Mbbls) 227.9 964.5 (76 ) 227.9 964.5 (76 ) Average realized sales price ($/boe) 35.27 47.51 (26 ) 33.41 51.10 (35 ) Production and operating expenses ($/boe) 13.37 11.19 19 11.41 9.28 23

1 Funds flow from operations is a measure that represents cash generated from operating activities before changes in non-cash working capital and may not be comparable to measures used by other companies.



SELECTED ANNUAL INFORMATION

($000s, except per share amounts, price and volumes) 2020 % Change 2019 % Change 2018 Operations Average production volumes Crude oil (bbls/d) 11,858 (18 ) 14,527 14 12,708 NGLs (bbls/d) 785 35 582 (25 ) 780 Natural gas (Mcf/d) 4,686 (16 ) 5,594 (2 ) 5,707 Total (boe/d) 13,425 (16 ) 16,041 11 14,439 Average sales volumes Crude oil (bbls/d) 13,871 3 13,441 1 13,282 NGLs (bbls/d) 785 35 582 (25 ) 780 Natural gas (Mcf/d) 4,686 (16 ) 5,594 (2 ) 5,707 Total (boe/d) 15,437 3 14,954 – 15,013 Average realized sales prices Crude oil ($/bbl) 35.80 (35 ) 55.31 (7 ) 59.57 NGLs ($/bbl) 14.59 (36 ) 22.93 (16 ) 27.17 Natural gas ($/mcf) 1.64 24 1.32 5 1.26 Total oil equivalent ($/boe) 33.41 (35 ) 51.10 (6 ) 54.59 Inventory (Mbbls) 227.9 (76 ) 964.5 70 568.1 Petroleum and natural gas sales 188,771 (32 ) 278,929 (7 ) 299,144 Petroleum and natural gas sales, net of royalties 114,675 (18 ) 140,096 (21 ) 176,227 Cash flow generated by operating activities 31,709 (29 ) 44,836 (35 ) 69,192 Funds flow from operations1 30,443 (35 ) 46,871 (26 ) 63,282 Funds flow from operations per share: Basic 0.42 0.65 0.87 Diluted 0.42 0.65 0.86 Net (loss) earnings (77,397 ) 1,837 (3,995 ) (125 ) 15,677 Net (loss) earnings per share: Basic (1.07 ) (0.06 ) 0.22 Diluted (1.07 ) (0.06 ) 0.22 Capital expenditures 7,498 (80 ) 36,932 (9 ) 40,706 Dividends declared – – 5,078 101 2,527 Dividends declared per share – – 0.070 100 0.035 Total assets 201,147 (35 ) 308,325 (3 ) 318,296 Cash and cash equivalents 34,510 4 33,251 (36 ) 51,705 Working capital 15,349 (52 ) 32,194 (37 ) 50,987 Total long-term debt, including current portion 21,464 (42 ) 37,041 (29 ) 52,355 Net debt-to-funds flow from operations ratio2 0.20 0.10 0.02 Reserves Total proved (MMboe)3 22.8 (10 ) 25.4 (6 ) 26.9 Total proved plus probable (MMboe)3 38.9 (14 ) 45.3 3 44.1

1 Funds flow from operations (before finance costs) is a measure that represents cash generated from operating activities before changes in non-cash working capital and may not be comparable to measures used by other companies. 2 Net debt-to-funds flow from operations ratio is a measure that represents total long-term debt (including the current portion) net of working capital, over funds flow from operations for the trailing 12 months and may not be comparable to measures used by other companies. 3 As determined by the Company’s 2020, 2019 & 2018 independent reserves evaluator, GLJ Ltd. (“GLJ”), in their reports dated February 9, 2021, February 4, 2020 and January 22, 2019 with effective dates of December 31, 2020, December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018. The reports of GLJ have been prepared in accordance with the standards contained in the Canadian Oil and Gas Evaluation Handbook prepared jointly by The Society of Petroleum Evaluation Engineers (Calgary Chapter) and the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy & Petroleum (Petroleum Society), as amended from time to time and National Instrument 51-101.

In 2020 compared with 2019, TransGlobe:

Reported a 16% decrease in production volumes compared to 2019. In Egypt, the decrease was primarily attributable to the curtailed 2020 capital program, deferred well interventions and natural declines.

Ended 2020 with the inventoried crude oil of 227.9 Mbbls, a decrease of 736.6 Mbbls over inventoried crude oil levels at December 31, 2020, primarily due to annual sales volumes exceeding production volumes.

Reported positive funds flow from operations of $30.4 million (2019 – $46.9 million). The decrease in funds flow from operations from 2019 is primarily due lower production and lower commodity prices;

Petroleum and natural gas sales decreased by 32%, primarily due to a 35% decrease in average realized sales prices;

Reported a net loss of $77.4 million (2019 – net loss of $4.0 million) inclusive of a $0.2 million unrealized derivative loss on commodity contracts and a combined $73.5 million non-cash impairment loss on the Company’s petroleum and natural gas (“PNG”) and exploration and evaluation (“E&E”) assets;

Ended the year with positive working capital of $15.3 million, including $34.5 million in cash and cash equivalents as at December 31, 2020;

Spent $7.5 million on capital expenditures, funded entirely from cash flow from operations and cash on hand;

Repaid $16.5 million of long-term debt with cash on hand.

OPERATING RESULTS AND NETBACK

Daily Volumes, Working Interest before Royalties

Production Volumes



2020 2019 Egypt crude oil (bbls/d) 11,147 13,713 Canada crude oil (bbls/d) 711 814 Canada NGLs (bbls/d) 785 582 Canada natural gas (Mcf/d) 4,686 5,594 Total Company (boe/d) 13,425 16,041



Sales Volumes (excludes volumes held as inventory)

2020 2019 Egypt crude oil (bbls/d) 13,160 12,627 Canada crude oil (bbls/d) 711 814 Canada NGLs (bbls/d) 785 582 Canada natural gas (Mcf/d) 4,686 5,594 Total Company (boe/d) 15,437 14,954



Netback

Consolidated netback

2020 2019 ($000s, except per boe amounts) $ $/boe $ $/boe Petroleum and natural gas sales 188,771 33.41 278,929 51.10 Royalties2 74,096 13.11 138,833 25.44 Current taxes2 13,530 2.39 26,098 4.78 Production and operating expenses 64,462 11.41 50,626 9.28 Selling costs 2,111 0.37 1,287 0.24 Netback1 34,572 6.13 62,085 11.36

1 The Company achieved the netbacks above on sold barrels of oil equivalent for the year ended December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019 (these figures do not include TransGlobe’s Egypt entitlement crude oil held as inventory at December 31, 2020). 2 Royalties and taxes are settled at the time of production. Fluctuations in royalty and tax costs per bbl are due to timing differences between the production and sale of the Company’s entitlement crude oil.

Egypt

2020 2019 ($000s, except per boe amounts) $ $/boe $ $/boe Oil sales 173,086 35.94 256,193 55.59 Royalties2 71,741 14.89 136,616 29.64 Current taxes2 13,530 2.81 26,098 5.66 Production and operating expenses 58,305 12.11 43,252 9.38 Selling costs 2,111 0.44 1,287 0.28 Netback1 27,399 5.69 48,940 10.63

1 The Company achieved the netbacks above on sold barrels of oil equivalent for the year ended December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019 (these figures do not include TransGlobe’s Egypt entitlement crude oil held as inventory at December 31, 2020). 2 Royalties and taxes are settled at the time of production. Fluctuations in royalty and tax costs per bbl are due to timing differences between the production and sale of the Company’s entitlement crude oil.

Netback per barrel in Egypt decreased by 46% in 2020 compared to 2019. The decrease was due to a 35% lower realized oil price, 57% higher selling costs and 29% higher production and operating expenses.

Royalties and taxes as a percentage of revenue were 49% in 2020 (2019 – 64%). Royalties and taxes are settled on a production basis, therefore, the correlation of royalties and taxes to oil sales fluctuates depending on the timing of entitlement oil sales. If sales volumes had been equal to production volumes during the year, royalties and taxes as a percentage of revenue would have been 58% (2019 – 58%). In periods when the Company sells less than its entitlement production, royalties and taxes as a percentage of revenue will be higher than the terms set out in the PSCs. In periods when the Company sells more than its entitlement production, royalties and taxes as a percentage of revenue will be lower than the terms set out in the PSCs. The relative decrease, from 64% in 2019 to 49% in 2020, was due to sales outpacing production in 2020, partially offset by Q1-2020 excess cost oil in the West Bakr concession. Excess cost oil occurs when the current costs and historic cost amortization, permissible within the PSC, are less than the proportion of cost oil value. In the case of West Bakr, 100% of excess cost oil belongs to EGPC, which effectively increases the royalty burden.

In Egypt, the average selling price for the year ended December 31, 2020 was $35.94/bbl (2019 – $55.59/bbl), which was $5.82/bbl lower (2019 – $8.77/bbl lower) than the average Dated Brent oil price of $41.76/bbl for 2020 (2019 – $64.36/bbl). The difference between the average selling price and Dated Brent is due to a gravity/quality adjustment and is also impacted by the specific timing of direct sales.

In Egypt, production and operating expenses fluctuate periodically due to changes in inventory volumes as a portion of costs are capitalized and expensed when sold. Production and operating expenses increased by 35% ($15.1 million) in 2020 compared with 2019. The increase was primarily related to a decrease in crude oil inventory through sales to both EGPC and Mercuria, where operating costs previously capitalized to inventory were expensed in the period of sale ($14.0 million). The increase was also caused by higher manpower costs as well as operating expenses related to the South Ghazalat concession which began operating in 2020, partially offset by a decrease in workovers and production handling fees. The increase in production and operating expenses per barrel from $9.38/bbl in 2019 to $12.11/bbl in 2020 was due to a 19% decrease in production primarily attributed to the curtailed 2020 capital program, deferred well interventions and natural declines.



Canada

2020 2019 ($000s, except per boe amounts) $ $/boe $ $/boe Crude oil sales 8,679 33.36 15,159 51.02 Natural gas sales 2,815 9.85 2,705 7.95 NGL sales 4,191 14.59 4,872 22.93 Total sales 15,685 18.82 22,736 26.75 Royalties 2,355 2.83 2,217 2.61 Production and operating expenses 6,157 7.39 7,374 8.68 Netback 7,173 8.60 13,145 15.46

Netbacks per boe in Canada decreased by 44% in 2020 compared with 2019. The decrease is mainly due to a 30% lower realized sales price and an 8% increase in royalties, partially offset by a 15% decrease in production and operating expenses.

In 2020, the Company’s Canadian operations incurred $0.1 million higher royalty costs than in 2019. The increase in royalties was primarily due to an increase in mineral taxes. Mineral taxes are an annual tax on PNG productive mineral rights on freehold properties payable to the Crown. A further increase in royalties was caused by a decrease in Gas Cost Allowance (“GCA”) rebates received in 2020 compared to 2019. Royalties amounted to 15% of petroleum and natural gas sales revenue during 2020 compared to 10% during the prior year. TransGlobe pays royalties to the Alberta provincial government and landowners in accordance with an established royalty regime. In Alberta, Crown royalty rates are based on reference commodity prices, production levels and well depths, and are offset by certain incentive programs in place to promote drilling activity by reducing overall royalty expense.

Production and operating expenses decreased by 15% compared with 2019. The decrease was primarily due to a decrease in transportation costs.

Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss

(Expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars, except per share amounts)

Years Ended December 31

2020 2019 REVENUE Petroleum and natural gas sales, net of royalties 114,675 140,096 Finance revenue 106 471 Other revenue 641 – 115,422 140,567 EXPENSES Production and operating 64,462 50,626 Selling costs 2,111 1,287 General and administrative 11,990 16,611 Foreign exchange loss (gain) 24 (147 ) Finance costs 2,520 4,256 Depletion, depreciation and amortization 31,049 34,948 Asset retirement obligation accretion 259 215 (Gain) loss on financial instruments (6,621 ) 2,845 Impairment loss 73,495 7,937 Gain on disposition of assets – (114 ) 179,289 118,464 (Loss) earnings before income taxes (63,867 ) 22,103 Income tax expense – current 13,530 26,098 NET LOSS (77,397 ) (3,995 ) OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME Currency translation adjustments 766 2,073 COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (76,631 ) (1,922 ) Net loss per share Basic (1.07 ) (0.06 ) Diluted (1.07 ) (0.06 )

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars)

As at As at December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 ASSETS Current Cash and cash equivalents 34,510 33,251 Accounts receivable 9,996 10,681 Prepaids and other 3,530 4,338 Product inventory 5,828 17,516 53,864 65,786 Non-Current Intangible exploration and evaluation assets 584 33,706 Property and equipment Petroleum and natural gas assets 140,059 196,150 Other 2,917 4,296 Deferred taxes 3,723 8,387 201,147 308,325 LIABILITIES Current Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 21,667 32,156 Derivative commodity contracts 398 217 Current portion of lease obligations 1,553 1,219 Current portion of long-term debt 14,897 – 38,515 33,592 Non-Current Long-term debt 6,567 37,041 Asset retirement obligations 13,042 13,612 Other long-term liabilities 544 614 Lease obligations 461 589 Deferred taxes 3,723 8,387 62,852 93,835 SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Share capital 152,805 152,805 Accumulated other comprehensive income 1,900 1,134 Contributed surplus 25,109 24,673 (Deficit) Retained earnings (41,519 ) 35,878 138,295 214,490 201,147 308,325

Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders’ Equity

(Expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars)

Years Ended December 31

2020 2019 Share Capital Balance, beginning of year 152,805 152,084 Stock options exercised – 547 Transfer from contributed surplus on exercise of options – 174 Balance, end of year 152,805 152,805 Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income Balance, beginning of year 1,134 (939 ) Currency translation adjustment 766 2,073 Balance, end of year 1,900 1,134 Contributed Surplus Balance, beginning of year 24,673 24,195 Share-based compensation expense 436 652 Transfer to share capital on exercise of options – (174 ) Balance, end of year 25,109 24,673 (Deficit) Retained Earnings Balance, beginning of year 35,878 44,951 Net loss (77,397 ) (3,995 ) Dividends – (5,078 ) Balance, end of year (41,519 ) 35,878

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars)

Years Ended December 31

2020 2019 OPERATING Net loss (77,397 ) (3,995 ) Adjustments for: Depletion, depreciation and amortization 31,049 34,948 Asset retirement obligation accretion 259 215 Impairment loss 73,495 7,937 Share-based compensation 857 2,237 Finance costs 2,520 4,256 Unrealized loss on financial instruments 180 1,586 Unrealized (gain) on foreign currency translation (62 ) (153 ) Gain on asset disposition – (114 Asset retirement obligations settled (458 ) (46 ) Changes in non-cash working capital 1,266 (2,035 ) Net cash generated by operating activities 31,709 44,836 INVESTING Additions to intangible exploration and evaluation assets (337 ) (5,377 ) Additions to petroleum and natural gas assets (6,726 ) (30,626 ) Additions to other assets (435 ) (929 ) Proceeds from asset dispositions – 114 Changes in non-cash working capital (3,544 ) (291 ) Net cash used in investing activities (11,042 ) (37,109 ) FINANCING Issue of common shares for cash – 547 Interest paid (1,918 ) (3,664 ) Increase in long-term debt 406 476 Payments on lease obligations (1,703 ) (1,945 ) Repayments of long-term debt (16,504 ) (16,523 ) Dividends paid – (5,078 ) Changes in non-cash working capital 161 (200 ) Net cash used in financing activities (19,558 ) (26,387 ) Currency translation differences relating to cash and cash equivalents 150 206 NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS 1,259 (18,454 ) CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, BEGINNING OF YEAR 33,251 51,705 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, END OF YEAR 34,510 33,251

LIQUIDITY AND CAPITAL RESOURCES

Liquidity describes a company’s ability to access cash. Companies operating in the upstream oil and gas industry require sufficient cash in order to fund capital programs that maintain and increase production and reserves, to acquire strategic oil and gas assets, to repay current liabilities and debt and ultimately to provide a return to shareholders. TransGlobe’s capital programs are funded by existing working capital and cash provided from operating activities. The Company’s cash flow from operations varies significantly from quarter to quarter, depending on the timing of oil sales from cargoes lifted in Egypt, and these fluctuations in cash flow impact the Company’s liquidity. TransGlobe’s management will continue to steward capital and focus on cost reductions in order to maintain balance sheet strength through the current volatile oil price environment.

Funding for the Company’s capital expenditures is provided by cash flows from operations and cash on hand. The Company expects to fund its 2021 exploration and development program through the use of working capital and cash flow from operations. Fluctuations in commodity prices, product demand, foreign exchange rates, interest rates and various other risks may impact capital resources and capital expenditures.

Working capital is the amount by which current assets exceed current liabilities. As at December 31, 2020, the Company had a working capital surplus of $15.3 million (December 31, 2019 – $32.2 million). The decrease in working capital is primarily due to the $15.0 million outstanding balance of the Mercuria prepayment agreement being reclassified as current during the year, a decrease in cash resulting from repayments on long-term debt, payments on accounts payable during the year, a decrease in crude oil inventory due to increased sales to EGPC in 2020, partially offset by a decrease in accounts payable.

As at December 31, 2020, the Company’s cash equivalents balance consisted of short-term deposits with an original term to maturity at purchase of one month or less. All of the Company’s cash and cash equivalents are on deposit with high credit-quality financial institutions.

Over the past 10 years, the Company experienced delays in the collection of accounts receivable from EGPC. The length of delay peaked in 2013, returned to historical delays of up to six months in 2017, and has since fluctuated within an acceptable range. As at December 31, 2020, amounts owing from EGPC were $6.0 million. The Company considers there to be minimal credit risk associated with amounts receivable from EGPC.

In Egypt, the Company completed a second crude oil sale in Q4-2020 for total proceeds of $16.2 million, which were collected in December 2020. The Company incurs a 30-day collection cycle on sales to third-party international buyers. Depending on the Company’s assessment of the credit of crude oil purchasers, they may be required to post irrevocable letters of credit to support the sales prior to the cargo lifting. As at December 31, 2020, the Company held 227.9 Mbbls of entitlement oil as inventory.

As at December 31, 2020, the Company had $86.0 million of revolving credit facilities with $21.5 million drawn and $64.5 million available. The Company has a prepayment agreement with Mercuria that allows for a revolving balance of up to $75.0 million, of which $15.0 million was drawn and outstanding as at December 31, 2020. During 2020, the Company repaid $15.0 million of this prepayment agreement. The Company also has a revolving Canadian reserves-based lending facility with ATB that was renewed and reduced as at June 30, 2020 from C$25.0 million ($19.2 million) to C$15.0 million ($11.0 million). The reduction in the ATB facility is a result of lower forecasted commodity prices and the associated impact on asset value. During 2020, the Company repaid C$2.0 million ($1.5 million) and had drawings of $C0.5 million ($0.4 million) on this facility, leaving C$8.3 million ($6.6 million) drawn and outstanding.

The Company actively monitors its liquidity to ensure that cash flows, credit facilities and working capital are adequate to support these financial liabilities, as well as the Company’s capital programs.

To date, the Company has experienced no difficulties with transferring funds abroad.

MANAGEMENT STRATEGY AND OUTLOOK

The 2021 outlook provides information as to management’s expectation for results of operations for 2021. Readers are cautioned that the 2021 outlook may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company’s expected results are sensitive to fluctuations in the business environment in the jurisdictions that the Company operates in, and may vary accordingly. This outlook contains forward-looking statements that should be read in conjunction with the Company’s disclosure under “Advisory on Forward-Looking Information and Statements” within this announcement.

2021 Outlook

The 2021 production outlook for the Company is provided as a range to reflect timing and performance contingencies.

Global reaction to the spread of COVID-19 and the related economic fallout has created significant volatility, uncertainty, and turmoil in the oil and gas industry. Oil demand significantly deteriorated as a result of the pandemic and corresponding preventative measures taken globally to mitigate the spread of the virus. While market conditions have recently improved, The Company may record lower per boe results in 2021 due to these events which may continue to negatively affect TransGlobe’s business.

TransGlobe maintains a strong balance sheet with modest debt and is the operator across all of its producing assets, which gives the Company significant capital flexibility and a high degree of discretion in its forward investment program. The Company intends to use all available tools to minimize balance sheet risk and position itself for future success.

With $15.0 million owed to Mercuria Energy Trading SA (“Mercuria”) and $6.6 million owed to ATB Financial (“ATB”), TransGlobe is in compliance with its debt covenants. During 2020, the Company repaid $15.0 million on the prepayment facility with Mercuria and $1.5 million to ATB. The Company exited 2020 with $34.5 million cash on hand. TransGlobe is actively engaged with Mercuria on an amendment and extension to the facility currently maturing in September, 2021.

As announced in early December, 2020, the Company reached an agreement with the Egyptian General Petroleum Company (“EGPC”) to merge its three existing Eastern Desert concessions with a 15-year primary term and improved Company economics. Ratification of the concession is anticipated in Q2-2021, and the February 1, 2020 effective date for the improved concession terms supports increased investment in advance of ratification. Subject to ratification, the Company will pay EGPC a signature bonus and an equalization payment in installments. An initial equalization payment of $15.0 million and signature bonus of $1.0 million are due on ratification, with five further annual equalization payments of $10.0 million each being made over five years (beginning February 1, 2022 until February 1, 2026). The Company will also have minimum financial work commitments of $50.0 million per each five-year period of the primary development term, commencing on the February 1, 2020 effective date.

With the approval of the agreement to merge the Eastern Desert concessions and recent commodity price improvements, the Company has moved forward to re-start investment in Egypt and also in Canada to support growth plans in both countries. The Company’s recently announced 2021 capital program of $27.2 million (before capitalized G&A) includes $16.6 million for Egypt and $10.6 million for Canada. The 2021 plan was prepared to focus on value accretive projects within its portfolio, maximize free cash flow to direct at future value growth opportunities and to increase the Company’s production base.

Total corporate production is expected to range between 12.0 and 13.0 Mboe/d (mid-point of 12.5 Mboe/d) for 2021 with a 93% weighting to oil and liquids. Egypt oil production is expected to range between 9.7 and 10.5 Mbbls/d (mid-point of 10.1 Mbbls/d) in 2021. Canadian production is expected to range between 2.3 and 2.5 Mboe/d (mid-point of 2.4 Mboe/d) in 2021. The 2021 mid-point production guidance broken out by product type is summarized below:

Mid-point production guidance Egypt Canada Total Light and medium crude oil (bbls/d) 791 800 1,591 Heavy crude oil (bbls/d) 9,309 – 9,309 Conventional natural gas (Mcf/d) – 4,800 4,800 Associated natural gas liquids (bbls/d) – 800 800 Total (boe/d) 10,100 2,400 12,500

The Company has and will continue to monitor its economic thresholds for shutting-in production in Canada. In Egypt, the Company continues to carry out economic reviews to determine whether offline production should be brought back on or if well interventions should be carried out. If oil prices return to the lows in Q2 of 2020, the Company may choose to shut-in uneconomic production and 2021 production guidance could be negatively impacted.

Funds flow from operations in any given period is dependent upon the timing and market price of crude oil sales in Egypt. Because these factors are difficult to accurately predict, the Company has not provided funds flow from operations guidance for 2021. Funds flow from operations and inventory levels in Egypt may fluctuate significantly from quarter to quarter due to the timing of crude oil sales.

The below chart provides a comparison of well netbacks in the Company’s Egyptian and Canadian assets under multiple price sensitivities. The Egyptian netbacks reflect the existing PSC terms in the Eastern Desert and do not reflect the potential netbacks once ratification occurs to merge the Eastern Desert PSCs. A typical Cardium well produces both oil and natural gas/NGLs. The price of each commodity varies significantly, therefore the below chart presents the netback of each revenue stream separately.

Netback sensitivity Benchmark crude oil price ($/bbl)1 30.00 40.00 50.00 60.00 70.00 Benchmark natural gas price ($/Mcf)2 1.97 2.05 2.13 2.20 2.28 Netback ($/boe) Egypt – crude oil3 (4.80 ) (0.70 ) 3.40 7.20 9.50 Canada – crude oil4 13.80 22.40 30.20 37.60 45.10 Canada – natural gas and NGLs4 2.40 4.50 6.40 8.20 10.00

1 Benchmark Egypt crude oil price is Dated Brent; benchmark Canada crude oil price is WTI. 2 Benchmark natural gas price is AECO. 3 Egypt assumptions: using anticipated 2021 Egypt production profile, Gharib Blend price differential estimate of $5.00/bbl applied consistently at all price points, concession differentials of 4%, 5% and 5% applied to WG/WB/NWG, respectively, operating costs estimated at ~$15.20/bbl, pre-concession merger ratification terms, and maximum cost recovery resulting from accumulated cost pools. 4 Canada assumptions: using anticipated 2020 Canada production profile, Edmonton Light price differential estimate of C$5.00/bbl, Edmonton Light to Harmattan discount of C$2.50/bbl, operating costs estimated at ~C$7.00/boe, NGL mixture price at 45% of Edmonton Light, and takes into consideration Canadian tax pools.

2021 Capital Budget

The Company’s 2021 capital program of $27.2 million (before capitalized G&A) includes $16.6 million for Egypt and $10.6 million for Canada. The 2021 plan was prepared to focus on value accretive projects within its portfolio, maximize free cash flow to direct at future growth opportunities and to increase the Company’s production base. The 2021 drilling program includes 12 Egypt wells and 3 Canadian Cardium wells in South Harmattan.

Egypt

As announced in early December, 2020, the Company reached an agreement with the Egyptian General Petroleum Company (“EGPC”) to merge its three existing concessions with a 15-year primary term and improved Company economics. Ratification of the concession is anticipated in Q2, 2021 and the February 1, 2020 effective date for the improved concession terms supports increased investment in parallel with ratification.

The $16.6 million Egypt program is entirely allocated to development activities. The primary focus of the 2021 Egypt plan is to accelerate the exploitation of the Company’s Eastern Desert acreage with the aim of increasing oil production, while evaluating and increasing production from the more prospective lower Bahariya reservoir on the South Ghazalat development lease in the Western Desert.

The 2021 development program is principally focused on the Eastern Desert and includes: nine development wells in West Bakr (three in H and six in K pools), one Red Bed appraisal well in the NW Gharib 3X pool, two development wells targeting Arta Nukhul reservoir in West Gharib, two recompletions in West Bark, two recompletions in West Gharib, three conversions to water injectors in West Gharib, and development & maintenance projects in the Eastern Desert (West Bakr, NW Gharib and West Gharib). A recompletion of the SGZ-6X well to the more prospective lower Bahariya reservoir is also planned.

Egypt production is expected to average between 9.7 and 10.5 Mboe/d for the year and achieve an exit rate in the range of 10.4 to 10.7 Mboe/d.

Canada

The $10.6 million Canada program consists of drilling three (three net) horizontal wells and completing one (one net) standing well, all targeting the Cardium light oil resource at Harmattan, with additional maintenance/ development capital. The Cardium drilling program in 2021 consists of one 2-mile and two 1-mile development wells in South Harmattan. The one 2-mile horizontal well drilled, but not completed, in South Harmattan in 2020 will also be stimulated, equipped, and brought into production.

Canada production is expected to average between 2.3 and 2.5 Mboe/d for the year and achieve an exit rate in the range of 3.1 to 3.3 Mboe/d.

The approved 2021 capital program is summarized in the following table:

TransGlobe 2021 Capital ($MM) Gross Well Count Development Exploration Drilling Concession Wells Other1 Wells Total2 Development Exploration Total West Gharib 1.1 2.0 – 3.1 2 – 2 West Bakr 9.3 0.5 – 9.8 9 – 9 NW Gharib 0.9 – – 0.9 1 – 1 South Ghazalat – 0.3 – 0.3 – – – Egypt 11.3 5.3 – 16.6 12 – 12 Canada 9.0 1.6 – 10.6 3 – 3 2021 Total 20.3 6.9 – 27.2 15 – 15 Splits (%) 100% 0% 100% 100% 0% 100%

1 Other includes completions, workovers, recompletions and equipping