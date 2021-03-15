ARC Resources Ltd. confirms quarterly dividend of $0.06 per share for April 15, 2021

CALGARY, AB – (TSX: ARX) ARC Resources Ltd. (“ARC”) confirms a quarterly dividend amount of $0.06 per share for April 15, 2021 to shareholders of record on March 31, 2021. The ex-dividend date is March 30, 2021. At March 15, 2021, the trailing 12-month payments to shareholders total $0.25 per share.

About ARC

ARC is one of Canada’s largest energy companies and its common shares trade on the TSX under the symbol ARX.

