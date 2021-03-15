Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. confirms dividends for April 15, 2021













CALGARY, Alberta – Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSX: PEY) (“Peyto”) confirms that the quarterly dividend with respect to first quarter of $0.01 per common share is to be paid on April 15, 2021, for shareholders of record on March 31, 2021. The ex-dividend date is March 30, 2021.

Dividends paid by Peyto to Canadian residents are eligible dividends for Canadian income tax purposes.

