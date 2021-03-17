Reduce your invoicing process times by 50% or greater by automating open invoice and cortex data entry













Enter My Invoice, a leading e-invoicing and field ticketing company, is helping companies streamline their invoice submission into different e-invoicing portals such as OpenInvoice and Cortex.

Some of the benefits of automating invoice submission into different e-invoicing portals include:

Reducing the time to get invoices into a payment stream

Reducing the amount of invoice kickbacks due to data errors

Reduce carrying costs on invoices by getting them processed faster

“One of the biggest benefits of using Enter My Invoice’s e-invoicing portal submission program is that energy services companies can free up people’s time to focus on more productive tasks,” says John Leishman, President. “We can reduce the overall time it takes to do invoicing by 50% or greater which allows your employees to free up their time to do more valuable tasks”.

In addition to the e-invoicing automation, Enter My Invoice has a field ticketing application that allows users to automate the collection of field tickets.

To see how you can automate your data entry into OpenInvoice or Cortex, go to

https://www.entermyinvoice.com/automated-invoice-submissions

Feel free to reach out to Enter My Invoice at 1-800-375-0967 or at info@entermyinvoice.com.