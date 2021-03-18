Blacksteel Energy Inc. announces shareholder approval of all proposals at the AGM and files for reinstatement of trading with the exchange













Calgary, Alberta – Blacksteel Energy Inc. (TSXV: BEY) (“Blacksteel“) is pleased to announce that all proposals at the AGM were approved.

Motions including changing the name, the approval of the potential sale of all the oil and gas assets, share consolidation, and the transfer of the listing from the TSXV to the CSE were all approved.

There can be no certainty that one or all of these will be acted upon. Further disclosure will be forthcoming as appropriate.

Blacksteel has applied to the TSXV to be reinstated for trading. The company cannot provide guidance as to when or if it will be reinstated for trading.

Blacksteel is a junior oil and gas company involved in the exploration, exploitation, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas resources.