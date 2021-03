Tidewater announces first quarter 2021 dividend

About Tidewater

Tidewater is traded on the TSX under the symbol “TWM.” Tidewater’s business objective is to build a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in the North American natural gas, natural gas liquids and crude oil and refined product space. Its strategy is to profitably grow and create shareholder value through the acquisition and development of oil and gas infrastructure. Tidewater plans to achieve its business objective by providing customers with a full service, vertically integrated value chain, including gas plants, pipelines, railcars, export terminals, storage, and downstream facilities. 29dk2902l